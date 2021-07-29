Termites Eat Elderly Couple's R6k They Saved in Metallic Case for 3 Years

Tito Okema and his wife Bicentina Alal had denied themselves a lot for three years to save R6k in a metallic case under their bed

They were, however, shocked when they went to check on the money and discovered that it had been eaten by termites

The couple is hoping that someone will come to their rescue and exchange their notes for something usable

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

An elderly couple in Uganda's Amuru district is counting losses after termites chewed R6k they had been saving for three years.

Bicentina Alal displays the destroyed notes they took out of the box. Photo credits: The Independent.

Source: UGC

Eighty-year-old Tito Okema and his 75-year-old wife Bicentina Alal had been saving the notes in a metallic case and were met with shock when they opened the box to check on the money.

Alal revealed that when they checked on their saving box a month ago, all the money was intact, but they noticed that the metallic case was covered in mud.

Upon opening it, they were shocked to discover that all the notes had been ravaged by termites.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

According to Alal, the couple has been saving the little money they make from the sale of papyrus mats, poultry, dried cassava chips, and domestic animals.

She added that once in a while, they would take out a bit of the money from the case hidden under their bed to medicate or support their children.

Alal and Tito, who are blessed with six grandchildren, live in Kali-Kali village in Rec Iceke parish of Layima sub-county, Uganda.

They remain optimistic that someone will come to their rescue and exchange the damaged notes.

Honest man returns lady's lost wallet with money still inside

In more positive news from Briefly News about losing money, an honest South African man has been praised after going all-out to find the owner of a wallet he found in a parking lot.

Siphindile Lubisi took to social media to show appreciation to Mduu Semane Mandlazi who returned her wallet back with everything still inside, including money.

Siphindile shared that Mduu told her that he saw the wallet on the ground in the parking lot where she had parked her car.

"I think it fell when I was going inside the car. He went all the way to call all the docrs' cards inside and went to Ligwalagwala FM. I am speechless... God bless you!"

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za