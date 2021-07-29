Skeem Saam: Mzansi Taking Notes on How to Host the Perfect ‘Divorce Party'

Skeem Saam remains one of South Africa's favourite soapies and last night's episode has reinforced that perception

Social media users think Leeto has bad luck and his 'divorce party' will end in tears

Fans took to the internet to share their reaction to the latest episode of the his soap opera

Skeem Saam is still trending and is one of South Africa's most loved soapies. Some people think it is the best thing ever produced by SABC1.

The latest episode saw Leeto celebrate a 'divorce party' and social media users can't stop talking about it.

Briefly News took a look at what fans were saying about the latest episode, quite a few of them thought the party was lit.

Social media users react to Leeto's 'divorce party'

@Lukz_Simayile:

"After Leeto’s divorce Party I’m thinking of throwing a break-up party to celebrate freedom..I’ve been through a lot.. #SkeemSaam"

@mambadvonga:

"It's divorce party day and already they showing us Mokgadi.mxm it will end in tears, not in new chapters."

@Mathape93887984:

"I do I did...I'm done! Divorce party" Leeto bathong #SkeemSaam"

@SbuSwiz:

"Leeto has bad luck. On his wedding day, he got shot. Divorce party he gets slapped to the ground yoh #SkeemSaam"

@Bongani_MKJ:

"#SkeemSaam another reason why Leeto should go ahead and throw that divorce party"

@MinellyNowy:

Yoh #SkeemSaam is digging out archives. It's about to go down at that divorce party. Leeto's freedom will be short-lived."

