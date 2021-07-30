3 Players Who Pushed Their Luck at Both Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs

A few players who used to play for Mamelodi Sundowns decided to move over to Kaizer Chiefs and give it a try. Since Keagan Dolly became the latest one to do so, Briefly News compiled a list of other players who made the switch.

Being a footballer comes with its own challenges and sometimes players swap clubs because they need a new experience.

Sometimes, they'll even go through different rival clubs to find their place. Briefly News takes a look at four players who've played for both Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs.

A few players tried their luck with both Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs in their careers. Image: Martin Rickett / Adam Davy / Philip Maeta

Source: Getty Images

1. Katlego Mphela

Mphela was a joy to watch at Mamelodi Sundowns, scoring almost 50 goals during his time at the club. He was a well-oiled machine and made himself a big-name player in the PSL.

He moved to Kaizer Chiefs and unfortunately things were not the same. He only stayed at Naturena for one season before moving on.

2. Ramahlwe Mphahlele

Mphahlele left Mamelodi Sundowns in the middle of the 2016 season and the club went on to win the CAF Champions League trophy. He was looking for a chance at silverware at Kaizer Chiefs but it was not to be as he still hasn't lifted a title with the Soweto club.

3. Siboniso Gaxa

His wasn't a direct transfer as he started off at Mamelodi Sundowns and then went off to play his football in Belgium. He returned to the country and joined Kaizer Chiefs, winning the league and a few other titles.

