Aww: Besties Have Mzansi Gushing After Sharing Adorable Messages to Each Other

Two besties are serving some beautiful #blacklove after flooding social media with sweet messages and pics of one another

It all started when @mx_mokgoroane headed online to wish their beautiful friend a happy birthday

Mzansi took to the comments section wishing the friends more good times

Two besties really have Mzansi in their feeling after heading online to gush about their love. One friend headed online to gush over her girl and wished her a very happy birthday.

These friends are sharing cute messages online. Images: @drtlaleng/Twitter

Source: Twitter

It seems @drtlaleng was touched by the sweet message meant for her and quickly responded on the timeline. Check out the touching posts below:

@mx_mokgoroane said:

An evidently emotional @drtlaleng cutely responded:

Local social media users were definitely celebrating with the close friends. Many headed to the comments section with birthday wishes of their own.

Check out some of the awesome comments below:

@Annicia_ said:

"Happpeeeeee Happy Birthday Doctor wa rona, we love you so much."

@siyabulelas said:

"Happy birthday, Doc. Have a day as amazing as you are. Not sure they make days like that, though."

@kholimad said:

"I know she is your bestie and it’s her Birthday today, but when are you looting her dresses for me?"

@Mhlangabezi_ said:

"Even though we’ve never met her, what we know about her, besides being the tlof tlof doctor, is your love for her. Happy birthday to her."

@PapiDrippyBear said:

"Happy birthday, to the wonderful doc. May you age like fine wine."

Couple goals: Man's romantic proposal to bae wins hearts all over the world

In some more sweet relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that a Washington couple is serving some serious #RelationshipGoals after heading online to share snaps from their stunning engagement. The precious moment took place just beneath the glowing New York City skyline and certainly had social media users 'ooohing' at their screens.

Heading online, the lucky bride-to-be @sarvanieloheimo shared her special moment with the world.

@sarvanieloheimo

"Left New York with a fiancé," she captioned the post along with a loving red heart emoji.

Looking radiant in her fitted cherry-red dress, it's clear the newly-engaged woman is marrying the man of her dreams. The gentle fella also looks quite dapper in his perfectly tailored black suit while rocking a fresh new haircut.

Social media users from all around the world took to the comments section to congratulate the lovebirds.

Check out some of the comments below:

@valerie05ny said:

"It’s crazy how I’ve seen y’all’s relationship blossom."

@ABFlamboyant said:

"Congrats! He did good with that ring!"

@joplinheroin said:

"Me waiting for my turn…"

@whoisrobyn_ said:

"I'm soo happy for you two!!! Congratulations mama and papa."

