Popular Mzansi gospel musician Benjamin Dube has shared that he has been vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus

Pastor Dube shared snaps of himself getting his Covid-19 jab on social media late on Thursday, 29 July

Social media users have praised the singer for leading by example and showing members of his church that there's nothing wrong with taking the vaccine

Pastor Benjamin Dube has been vaccinated against Covid-19. The popular gospel musician took to social media to share the good news.

He took selfies of himself getting his jab from a nurse and posted them online as proof that he has been vaccinated against the killer virus.

Pastor Benjamin Dube got himself a Covid Jab. Image: @revbenjamindube

Source: Instagram

The man of God took to Twitter late on Thursday, 29 July to share with his fans that he is now waiting for his second jab. Benjamin Dube captioned his post:

"My first vaccine jab today… In the Name,on the Name, around the Name, under the Name."

Tweeps took to his comment section to praise him for leading by example. Some church leaders have reportedly refused to take the vaccine claiming it's from the Devil. Check out some of the comments below:

@LindiMthethwa15 said:

"Siyabonga. You are safer now Bab'cane. 2nd jab to go."

@sandrafd409 commented:

"All Glory to God, I will get mine hopefully towards the end of August, we thank God for all that He gets us through, this too shall pass."

@chumaninande wrote:

"This is so important… Church leaders leading by example."

@mbulelon1969 added:

"Leaders lead by example. Well done Man of God."

Mzansi over 18s next to get vaccinated

In similar news, Briefly News reported that South Africa's coronavirus vaccination programme is well underway after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that 18 to 34-year-olds are next on the list to get the jab.

Speaking on Sunday while addressing the nation, Ramaphosa stated that starting on 1 September, individuals 18 and above will be eligible to get vaccinated, according to News24.

Unlike previous age groups, they do not have to register prior to getting their Covid-19 vaccines administered. Ramaphosa highlighted that South Africa has made great progress in the number of vaccines being administered a day. In previous weeks, the country was averaging 100 000 Covid-19 vaccinations.

