Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie Test Positive for the Coronavirus

Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie have tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus

Taking to social media, Liesl shared her and Musa’s story, explaining that they had been quarantining at home

Liesl knows how hard Musa tried not to catch the virus but being a medical doctor made it a lot harder

Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie Mthombeni and her hubby Dr Musa Mthombeni, unfortunately, have become victims of the dreaded coronavirus.

Taking to social media, Liesl revealed that she and Musa tested positive for Covid-19 and have been quarantining at home.

Former Miss SA Liesl Laurie Mthombeni and her hubby Dr Musa Mthombeni have been quarantining at home after they tested positive for Covid-19. Image: @liesllaurie

Source: Instagram

Liesl explained how Musa had done his best to steer clear for over 18 months but being a medical doctor, it was inevitable at some point. It was an experience Liesl and Musa would not wish on their greatest enemy.

Liesl posted:

Fans flooded the comment section with messages of well wishes. The virus is nasty and you are blessed if you manage to beat it.

@vivienbruwer commented:

“Get better fast ... both of you.”

@thinasigwili said:

“Speedy recovery to both of you.”

@inkanyeziwellnessspa prayed:

“Praying for your speedy recovery... The 2 hearts that beat as one... Stay blessed.”

