Floyd Mayweather Stuns Fans as He Shows Off Exotic Lamborghini and Ferrari Cars

Floyd Mayweather, who reportedly has a nett worth of $450 million, has sent his Instagram followers buzzing with his latest post

The 44-year-old retired American boxer was spotted beside two exotic cars – a Lamborghini and a Ferrari

Mayweather is surely a lover of exotic rides and he has continued to flaunt them across social media pages without apology

Undefeated retired boxer Floyd Mayweather has stunned his followers on Instagram has posted a picture of himself posed by his Lamborghini and Ferrari rides.

As at 2021, the 44-year-old, who is one of the richest sports personalities in the world, is worth $450 million, according to wealthygorilla.com, meaning he could afford such cars conveniently.

The latest model of Ferrari costs $244,000 (about R4.8 million) and according to caranddriver.com, the Portofino convertible is the most accessible in terms of price, but even it is far too expensive for most people.

Floyd Mayweather poses with his new rides. Photo: floydmayweather

Things only go up from there with the mid-engined F8 Tributo supercar, the V-12–powered 812 Superfast and the surprisingly practical GTC4Lusso.

A 2021 Lamborghini Huracan, on the other hand, costs $206,485 (over R4.1 million) and the latest is treated to a host of upgrades so substantial that this road-conquering two-seater is now referred to as the Huracan Evo, Edmunds.com reports.

Mayweather is definitely a lover of posh cars as the retired boxer who recently raked-in millions after his exhibition bout with YouTuber Logan Paul splashed heavily on nine cars including another Rolls Royce.

It was gathered that just before the fight, Mayweather had started spending heavily knowing fully well that he will make $100m (£70m) from the exhibition.

TMZ via Forbes recently reported that Mayweather, who is already the richest athlete in the world has started lavishing the cash.

According to the Las Vegas-based Towbin Auto Group, the boxing has just spent heavily on nine new sets of wheels worth $1m (£700,000) which is about R20 million.

It was gathered that all the cars are produced this year including five made by American muscle-car company Dodge.

Three are Challengers, which are powered by 6.4L V8s, two four-door saloon Chargers and a cross-country Journey. But the jewel in the roster is a 2021 Rolls Royce White Ghost, the 629bhp luxury car which has been selling for $450,000.

Cristiano Ronaldo loves cars too

Briefly News earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have taken their fierce rivalry even beyond football as the superstars are owners of some of the best and most expensive cars in the world.

Ronaldo keeps not less than 22 exotic cars in his garage and has always taken time to flaunt them in social media.

CR7’s Bugatti Chiron is priced around $2.5 million as it remains one of the most powerful rides in the world at the moment.

