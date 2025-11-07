A young woman from KwaZulu-Natal shared a video of herself surprising her grandmother with her brand-new Mercedes

The clip showed the gogo coming out of the house and getting emotional as she covered her mouth and face, seeing her granddaughter's achievement

South Africans were in tears after watching the video, especially when the young woman walked to her late mother's grave to share the news

One young woman from KwaZulu-Natal gave Mzansi one of the most emotional clips of seeing someone celebrating. She bought herself a brand-new Mercedes and decided to surprise her grandmother with it. The video she shared on 17 October 2025 was so emotional that it had over 3 million people watching and crying along with her.

The video was posted showing the young woman driving into her grandmother's driveway. Someone was recording from the passenger seat as they arrived. There was already someone in the driveway who got excited seeing the two young women pull up. The young woman started playing music on the car radio, put her hazards on, and started pressing the hooter. That's when her gogo came out of the house.

The grandmother's reaction was priceless. She was so impressed and emotional that she held her face and covered her mouth as she processed what was happening. It was a beautiful moment between a grandmother and her granddaughter, celebrating success together.

In her caption, the young woman shared a touching story. She explained:

"God took my mom and left me with my grandma❤️‍🩹now she'll be the first in line to witness my achievements since sekuyena umawami ophilayo owasemhlabeni🥹❤️‍🩹hope ukikizile lapho emazulwini ndlovukazi yami just like uGogo did lapha emhlabeni🥹your girls miss you mawami❤️🕊️"

In another video, after speaking to her grandmother about the car, the young woman walked a little way from the house to where her mother's grave is. She bent down to inform her late mother about her new accomplishment, getting a brand-new Mercedes. The whole moment was incredibly touching and had people crying as they watched.

Mzansi gets emotional over the video

The video went viral with over 3 million views, more than 500,000 reactions, and over 5,000 comments from South Africans who were moved by the emotional scene:

@nhletelo wrote:

"Until it's my turn, I'll keep clapping hands for others. Congratulations, stranger, I'm so proud of you 🥺😻❤"

@nobzachamaine asked:

"Why am I crying 😭"

@andeelay_ndlovu joked:

"Joke's on you, I was planning to cry today😭😭❤️Congratulations."

@basiiey said:

"I'm not crying, you are!!!"

@dineo_of_may13 wrote:

"Sesi, Mercedes 😭❤️let me go study."

@keo_segale shared:

"I'm crying typing this 😭😭😭God took my dad, my mom, my grandma and my best friend 💔😭Every time I see such posts, I get so emotional, oh how I wish they were still here to see every little accomplishment 😭"

@rivo_lezel added:

"Why are you doing this to us? Look, we are crying. Ncooh, this is so cute, stranger, congratulations."

How to buy a car you can afford

According to financial experts at WesBank, it's important to buy a car you can afford rather than stretching yourself financially. Young professionals should prioritise getting a vehicle that doesn't compromise them financially. The car should contribute positively to their lifestyle and independence. The greatest expenses of owning a car include petrol, maintenance, insurance, and monthly instalments.

TikTok user @pearl_mapholoba from KwaZulu-Natal shared this emotional moment with her grandmother, showing that hard work and financial discipline can lead to achieving your goals while honouring the people who raised you.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

