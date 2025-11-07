Former Sibongile & The Dlaminis actress Yolanda Myeza honoured her mother, Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, on her birthday

Myeza took to her Instagram Story on Friday, 7 November 2025, to pay tribute to her famous mom, who passed away in August 2024

South Africans also comforted the late radio personality's husband, Bishop Nkambule, who also paid tribute to the legendary broadcaster

Radio personality Zanele Mbokazi's daughters remember her on her birthday.

Fan-favourite actress Yolanda Khwezi Myeza paid tribute to her late mother Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule on her birthday on Friday, 7 November 2025.

Mbokazi-Nkambule's other daughter, Nonjabulo Mdluli, also remembered her mother, who died on Monday, 12 August 2024, from lung cancer.

Myeza wrote: "Forever in our hearts. I feel your presence every single day. Happy birthday, Ntombi."

Mdluli said: "Happy heavenly birthday, ke girl. So wish you were here right now. But, ke we will forever carry you in our hearts, love you forever."

The media personality's husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule, also wished her a heavenly happy birthday on his Instagram account on Friday, 7 November 2025.

"Happy Birthday posthumously to my eagle that took flight to glory shores, not to return. Keep resting, my love. Indeed, you were larger than life. Your absence is too loud, and the pain of your transition cuts way deeper than words can articulate. People like you take brief abode with mortals and then ascend to infinite eternity, where they belong. God is still God and forever will be. Till that glorious resurrection morning," he wrote.

South Africans comfort Mbokazi's husband

Jama_dlamin wrote:

"Happy birthday to mommy, we miss her every day."

Sweetnessnovember replied:

"Happy, beautiful, blessed birthday, QueenMother 👑❤️💎🥰."

Zodwa5983 said:

"Happy birthday in heaven, dear sister Zanele ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Ladydkhoza responded:

"Happy birthday, Mnganwam. Ours is based on eternal love 😍😍😍😍."

Enhle_mballie commented:

"She is celebrating you from the other side, smiling with pride and love🥺👼❣️, strength and light to you, Bab Nkambule✨✨."

Napogadimakhudu responded:

"Happy heavenly birthday to the angel."

Nompums reacted:

"Happy birthday to Mom Zanele 💕."

Do_ris7640 said:

"I miss you so much, especially Kazi, during Good Friday, your last show of 2024. @Ukhozi Fm iyoh Zanele, no one will be like you sleep, my love, we still see your work. Thank you, Bishop, for loving your wife like this. God Bless your family❤️❤️."

Jama_dlamin wrote:

"@bishopmpendulonkambule, I found myself sobbing. Memories like this bring a sense of freedom to God when it comes to battling this illness. Happy birthday to Mommy, we miss her every day."

Kokky_mo reacted:

"Happy heavenly birthday, mama❤️."

Drnelisiwe responded:

"Happy birthday, MaZet ❤️. You remain a powerhouse like no other."

Thandoqw commented:

"Mhlaba kawunoni😢. May you continue to rest in peace, mom Mazet❤️❤️❤️."

Radio personality Zanele Mbokazi's daughters pay tribute to her on her birthday.

Mbokazi-Nkambule is in the hospital on her death anniversary

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule paid tribute to his late wife Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule, who died 1-year-ago.

The late Ukhozi FM radio personality and TV personality passed away from lung cancer on Monday, 12 August 2024.

South Africans took to Bishop Nkambule's social media post to comfort him and to pay tribute to his late wife.

