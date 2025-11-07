A TikTok user shared a video of his uncle returning from exile after 50 years, finally reuniting with his loved ones

The Nelson Mandela Foundation states that going into exile was not a choice but more of a necessity

Social media users loved the heartwarming moment and filled the comment section with love and questions

A South African man who went into exile during the apartheid regime returned after 50 years. Images: @shugz_suiker

Source: TikTok

A South African TikTok user, @shugz_suiker, shared a heartwarming moment when his mother's cousin, whom he calls his uncle, returned to South Africa after 50 years of exile due to apartheid. The reunion had several people online reminiscing about their family members who went into exile and were curious about the 75-year-old man's return.

According to the Nelson Mandela Foundation, under South Africa's apartheid regime, exile was more a necessity than a choice for many who faced imprisonment, torture, or death.

@shugz_suiker showed the man, Uncle Inky (spelling not confirmed), embracing another woman, a possible family member, while surrounded by a smiling crowd. In a separate video, the TikTok user shared that his mother helped his uncle pack essentials into a bakkie heading for Botswana. Uncle Inky later moved to the United States, where he started a family. @shugz_suiker went into more personal details in the comment section, which he felt his uncle could explain in his own time in a future podcast.

The TikTok user also shared that the South African writer and director, Clarence Hamilton, the creator of the South African-Canadian television drama series, Ekhaya: A Family Chronicle, also known as Molo Fish, left with his uncle in exile.

Family's reunion warms people's hearts

The video prompted several people to take to the comment section in awe and wonder. Some social media users wanted to know why it took the man so long to return home, a question @shugz_suiker attempted to answer. Other online users deemed the man a hero for dedicating his life to the struggle.

The reunion between the formerly exiled man and his family warmed people's hearts. Image: Morsa Images

Source: Getty Images

@ayandastandu made the following assumption:

"We gained independence almost 30 years ago. I am sure he had a good life in the States."

@shugz_suiker responded to the TikTok user:

"Not even. He's 75 and had people not enabling him, since those people are no more (may they still RIP), we had to move on to getting him home, above that, it wasn't easy."

@niella1520 wrote in the comments:

"Wow, what a lifetime, what a hero, and what a legend to be celebrated. Please do a gig with the whole family and community, we can all bring the foods and drinks. Some of us are invested in stories like this and honour legends like this."

@sed.iii_ shared with the public:

"Omw! My uncle was part of the people who went into exile, and growing up, I’d hear stories about how he knew the current people in parliament. I never believed him until earlier this year when he used to write letters, and some were addressed to the Russian embassy from London."

@cachendra directed their message to the activist, writing:

"This is so beautiful and sad. Our people also fought against the regime. Welcome home, comrade."

@mariattuslt added their opinion of what should happen now that the man was back in South Africa:

"The government should compensate him."

Watch the wholesome TikTok video posted on @shugz_suiker's account below:

3 Other stories about reunions

In another article, Briefly News reported about an Emirates flight attendant's emotional surprise visit home after 10 months in Dubai. The mother-daughter reunion deeply touched online users.

reported about an Emirates flight attendant's emotional surprise visit home after 10 months in Dubai. The mother-daughter reunion deeply touched online users. A video captured the emotional reunion of an interracial couple who were long-distance dating. The couple's coming together garnered widespread admiration as a testament to the fact that love transcends distance and race.

Radio personalities Sizwe Dhlomo and Sol Phenduka sparked reunion rumours after a friendly banter on X (formerly Twitter). Their exchange happened when Sizwe posted photos of his nearly completed home studio.

Source: Briefly News