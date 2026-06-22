Norman and Agobokwe Motsepe sold their family home during Covid to keep Essence Hair Care alive

Their gamble paid off, with products now on Shoprite shelves and sales up more than 130%

The Gauteng-based family business now employs 22 people and recently moved into its fourth facility in Centurion

Norman and Agobokwe Motsepe shared their journey from lockdown to Shoprite success. Images: Norman Motsepe

Source: Facebook

A Gauteng father and son sold their family home during the Covid-19 pandemic to save their hair care business, and today, that sacrifice is paying off in a big way.

Norman Motsepe, 56, has been in the haircare industry since the 1980s. Over the decades, he worked with leading brands, owned salons across Pretoria, tested products, and even represented South Africa at the Bronner Brothers Hair Show in Chicago, earning recognition as one of Africa's top stylists. When economic pressures forced him to step away from the industry, it was his son, Agobokwe, who pushed him to return.

"As the years went by, I often spoke to him about going back, because that was his passion and where he found real joy," Agobokwe said.

A Family Business Born From Sacrifice

In 2017, Norman laid the groundwork for a new business, which officially launched as Essence Hair Care two years later. While the company initially supplied hair salons, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic completely halted the salon industry, threatening their survival.

Faced with a desperate situation, the family took a massive gamble: they sold their family home to pivot the business toward e-commerce and cosmetic retail.

It was during this turbulent transition that Norman’s 31-year-old son, Agobokwe, committed to the business full-time. The initial operations were gruelling and unglamorous. Agobokwe remembers how they split the gruelling labour, with one of them labelling products during the day while the other took the night shift. By morning, they would manually shrink-wrap the inventory before heading out to personally deliver orders.

Despite the exhausting workload and financial strain, Agobokwe views collaborating with his father as an incredibly profound life experience. He notes that the journey allowed him to witness his father's resilience, bravery, and perseverance up close, solidifying his role as a true mentor.

Ultimately, he believes that because they share mutual trust, affection, and a united vision, he couldn't ask for a better partner to rely on than his dad.

From 10 Products to Shoprite Shelves

The results speak for themselves. Essence Hair Care grew from 10 products in 20 outlets to 22 products stocked in 300 cosmetic shops across South Africa. In 2024, the duo secured a listing with the Shoprite Group, and sales have since surged by more than 130%.

"With the growth we've experienced through Shoprite, we've been able to hire six additional workers across production, sales and general operations," Agobokwe said.

The company now employs 22 people and recently moved into its fourth manufacturing facility in Centurion, adding production capacity and room for future growth. Norman handles sales and customer relationships, while Agobokwe manages production and procurement.

"Building a business as a family gives us a competitive edge because different generations, viewpoints and approaches come together to build something solid," Agobokwe said.

What started as a desperate gamble during one of the world's most difficult periods has become a proudly South African success story, proof that resilience, family, and a shared dream can go a very long way.

In similar news, Briefly News reported that a South African man who walked away from a stable career over a decade ago shared the long and winding road that eventually led him to designing sneakers for one of Mzansi's most beloved brands.

TikTok user @ophin_wear posted his story on 13 February 2026, detailing how he left his job as a junior civil engineer in 2014 to follow his passion for design. What followed were years of failed businesses, unemployment, and moments so low he could not afford basic clothing. He spent days at home with no clear direction and no guarantee that things would ever turn around.

Source: Briefly News