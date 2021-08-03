Patron Leaves R6 000 Tip at a Local Restaurant, Mzansi Inspired: #SupportLocal

An anonymous customer left a R6 000 tip at a Cape-Town restaurant

The restaurant's owners expressed much gratitude to the kind stranger, especially given the difficult period all small businesses are going through

Mzansi took to the comments section and thanked the good samaritan for their act of generosity

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Waiters at a struggling local restaurant got the surprise of their lives when they were each awarded a R500 tip. The generous donation comes courtesy of a Cape-Town customer who felt it necessary to support the small business and its staff.

A kind stranger left a R6 000 tip at a struggling local restaurant. Image: @capetownmag/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading online, @capetownmag shared the inspirational post.

"An appreciation post to one of our Simply Asia customer’s! Our Durbanville store was in for a big surprise and treat when one of our loyal customers’s left a R500 tip for each staff member on duty. A total of R6000,00," they captioned the post.

Owners of the restaurant went on to express their gratitude especially given the difficult period all small businesses are currently going through.

Social media users took to the comments section and reacted to the post. Many celebrated the unidentified patron for their kind deed.

Check out some of the comments below:

daffo_africa said:

"Bless their giving heart."

joanjohnston3 said:

"Wow that's kind of them."

surfshack_capetown said:

"To an awesome human."

7eventy7 said:

"Wow! Great gesture from a kind heart to those who undoubtedly deserve it!"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Man walks into restaurant and pays R35k for everyone’s meals

In similar inspirational news, Briefly News previously reported that a man blew a restaurant owner away with a rare act of kindness.

Understanding Compassion reports that the man had shown up at a restaurant in Utah, United States and sat alone for two hours.

The man identified as Briggs then went on to pay for the meal of the 7 families that patronised the restaurant that day.

He spent over $2,500 (R35 000).

The restaurant owner whose identity wasn't given said that the man's gesture helped one of the waitresses who was homeless in getting a roof over her head.

The kind man reveals why he showed such kindness

Understanding Compassion narrated that when asked why he showed the kind gesture, the man said:

“I grew up with a single mother of six. We were poor and homeless a lot.

“I watched and suffered for years as I watched her work her hands to the bone to give us a good life. She raised us to be kind and help others. Many years down the road, I was facing prison and getting in trouble. It ended up causing me to lose my family because I was a really terrible person.”

Things eventually got better for him as he set up his own business.

“Now I’ve been helping others as I was raised to do.

“Now it’s time to pay it back.”

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za