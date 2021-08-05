Young Girl Proposes Official Adoption to Former Coach in a Heartwarming Video

A video of a teenager based in the United States is giving many people the feels after asking her foster parent to adopt her

Alecia is praised for her planning and creative skills to ensure her adoption proposal happened at the right time as she asked former coach, Daniel Donaldson

The two used to do sports together and the teenager is said to have been unhappy under the foster care system and decided to ask the coach

A young girl, Alecia, in the United States has mesmerised the world with her skills in asking a former coach to officially adopt her. Media reports suggest that the teenager carefully planned for the event and waited for her new daddy’s birthday.

According to the WesternJournal, the girl is from Haleyville in Alabama and has known Daniel Donaldson since 2019 when he was her youth mentor.

Donaldson works as a sports coach and is blessed with three children of his own but when he heard Alecia’s story and the troubles she encountered in the foster care system, he and his wife Tiffany welcomed her into their home.

Alecia asked her former coach Daniel Donaldson to officially adopt her. Image: @DanielNTiffany/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Alecia proposes adoption in a heartwarming fashion

It is reported that the young girl really wanted to grow up in a dignified manner and her only opportunity was to ask Donaldson on his birthday. With Tiffany’s support, they decided to surprise him with an adoption request during a special beach ceremony held on his birthday.

During the coach’s big day this year, Alecia is spotted putting a blindfold over the man’s eyes before getting hold of a number of signs in front of a camera. After reading the signs and having the handkerchief removed, Donaldson saw the kids and his response was only a hug. She told ABC News:

“I will always remember that day and the hug he gave me. When he hugged me I felt so happy and safe.”

