An old video from 10 years ago recently emerged on social media of popular Nigerian singer, Davido

The music star was heard saying that a lot of work still needed to be done and that it was going to be a long road to success

Davido also spoke on how he would spoil his woman and travel the world once he made it big in the music industry

One of Nigeria’s top singers, Davido, recently reminded fans of his hustling spirit after an old video from 10 years ago emerged on social media.

The video, which was shared on celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut’s page, showed a much-younger Davido speaking on his plans for the future in relation to his music career.

The Risky singer was heard thanking God for life and also acknowledging that a lot of work needed to be done. He added that the road to his success was still a long one ahead.

Also in the video, the optimistic singer spoke on how he would live a fancy lifestyle once he made it big. According to him, he would ball, go to Paris, spend $50,000 on his woman, go back to Nigeria and pop 250 rosés.

Fans speak on Davido’s growth as they react to the throwback video

The viral 10-year-old Davido video had fans marvelling at his success and how he never stopped working hard even after making it. Read some of the comments from fans to the clip below:

Yetundebakare:

"It’s ok to Dream BIG but also remember to WORK HARD. A king I stan. He works so hard and tirelessly!"

Di__di001:

"He has been childish. All love ❤️"

Melvin_stoner:

"If You Give Up. You Lose."

Trechkid_sog1:

"When you speak light to your future... just work towards it and don’t stop!"

Behindmylens.ng:

"And he has done most of it; if not all of it seff."

