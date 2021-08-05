The EFF took to the streets of Phoenix in protests to the killings that took place in the unrest in July

The political party said they were marching to confront who they called 'racist' Indians

Social media users took to the internet in reaction to the video of thousands of EFF members marching

EFF members took to the streets of Phoenix in protest of what has been called the Phoenix massacre where 36 people were killed during the recent unrest in the suburb.

The EFF took to the streets to confront the 'racist' Indians according to Economic Freedom Fighter KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Vusi Khoza.

Social media was abuzz with reactions to thousands of EFF members marching through Phoenix. Photo credit: @EFFSouthAfrica

The political party posted a video of thousands of EFF members marching through the suburbs which had social media buzzing.

Mzansi reacts to the video of thousands of EFF members marching through Phoenix in protest

@les_moshoeu:

"I hate the fact that businesses are drowning due to Covid restrictions, but some people can break the regulations without consequence. This March is illegal under level 3, but hey, who are we?"

@silindi37188167:

"I’m an ANC supporter I’ve voted for them time after timeWoman facepalmingI’ve never considered switching my vote until the racial attacks in Phoenix. When is the ruling party marching to Phoenix, why do the lives lost mean so little if anything to the ANC."

@DrMkhumbulo2:

"Crystal clear that Phoenix issue is being politicized while some families are still mourning those who lost their lives due to looting and vandalizing infrastructure hooliganism."

@wood_biggie:

"How can EFF have such contempt for the elderly and vulnerable? This super-spreader event will have devastating long-term consequences for the families of the participants. All for political grandstanding.

It's irresponsible, disrespectful and un-African."

Police Minister Bheki Cele gives details on the violence that took place in Phoenix

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele set the record straight on the murders that took place in the suburb of Phoenix in Durban during the unrest last month in a media briefing on Tuesday.

Bheki Cele says illegal roadblocks had been set up in Phoenix to target a certain race

Cele stated that community members set up illegal roadblocks to prevent entry into Phoenix, resulting in killings, violence, shootings as well as assault of people based on race, according to SABC News.

