South Africans are relating to a post shared by a young woman who expressed how it feels when one faces a heartbreaking challenge such as unemployment

@Nyakallo says she was unemployed and many people would ask her what she did for a living, suggesting that it is not a fair question

Her social media followers are reacting and some say they were also unfairly treated even by family members and friends

A young South African woman took to social media to share how heartbreaking it feels to be unemployed. Nyakallo says people would often ask her what she does for a living.

The young lady suggests people are not sensitive and the post on Twitter is seriously receiving all the attention it deserves. Briefly News went to look and collected a few reactions to pen this story.

A young South African woman is sharing her emotions regarding being unemployed. Image: @Nyaki_Fiasco/Twitter

Source: Twitter

She captioned her post:

“When I was unemployed, there were people who’d ask “so what do you do all day?” & I just want to know how you think that would make someone feel.”

The post reads:

Tumie_Tumeza said;

“Being given hectic house chores because you’re unemployed and people assume you got none to do.”

@Batho1213 said:

“One of the reasons I love and respect my folks, I was unemployed for a year not once they asked me to do any chores cos they felt like I'm useless or lazying around the house. I literally slept the whole day with no fear or shame, they even forced me to go out with friends..”

@BoladyPoeletjo said:

"Mara wa applya? is so hurtful.”

@CindyMaryline said:

“Me I was being asked "Do you really apply for jobs?" I mean.”

@SisQavile said:

“I’ve once been that person when the sun was still shining on my side until I was unemployed and looking for a job for 5 years!!!! Now I know better. I am sorry you had to go through that.”

@Sparkleberrie said:

“Job hunting is a job itself that can be depressing. You apply for 100s of jobs and don't get callbacks and people will still ask why you're not trying hard enough. It can be hard and frustrating.”

@MmatlouLebogang said:

“And then they expect you to always be available because you have nothing to do.”

@MrKarabo_Legodi said:

“I use to tell them that my job is to find a job so it’s hectic in my office. Do you have any leads for me?”

