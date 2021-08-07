An accident involving several vehicles has left three people dead and four others injured

Social media users were disgusted by the actions of alleged looters who made off with booze at the accident scene

A car had allegedly tried to overtake several vehicles when it lost control resulting in the horrific accident

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Looters took the opportunity to make off with goods after a horrific accident left three people dead on Saturday, 7 August 2021.

Social media users reacted to the news that the looters had allegedly made off with booze while people lay dying.

South Africans were left disgusted by looters who allegedly made off with booze while people lay injured and dying. Photo credit: @Ipssmedical

Source: Facebook

A car had allegedly tried to overtake several other vehicles and lost control causing the accident.

In total seven people were injured and three of those died of their wounds. Two of the injured are in critical condition.

IPSS reported that despite rescuers best efforts two of the victims succumbed at the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Social media users reacted to the looters with disgust

Roxanne Rabe Bray:

"Those people helping themselves to the booze while people were dying have zero respect for life... SHAME ON YOU!!!"

Sibusiso Ka Dube:

"This is totally not on. Even animals don't do this. People are dead in an accident and instead of helping you are busy stealing ."

Mthokozisi Mthoko Biyela:

"What is it with people looting booze these days even when people are lying dead on the scene shame on them and this country is going down seriously nothing is going right. condolences to the families that lost their loved one's and speedy recovery to the injured."

Hanlie Grundling:

"How callous! People have lost their lives, but all they can think of is stealing goods from the truck."

11 Cyclists involved in a horrific accident with a car leaving 1 dead

11 cyclists have been involved in a car accident on Saturday morning after a car allegedly attempted to overtake several cars on a blind rise.

The car ploughed into the cyclists and unfortunately left one dead and a number of others wounded.

The deceased was a young man who had been trapped under the car and when rescuers arrived at the scene they were unable to save him according to The Witness.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za