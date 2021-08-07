Young Rapper Tells How Far He Is Willing to Go to Succeed and Achieve His Dream

A young rapper who gives back to his community wants to achieve his dream but in order to do that he needs to buy some studio time

The rapper goes by the handle, Blavck Bruce Wayneh, has launched a bin washing business to buy studio time and he hopes to save enough to shoot a music video

The determined young man hosts rap workshops in his area to keep the dream alive for other young artists

A young rapper who is working hard to succeed is prepared to go the extra mile to achieve his dream.

He had released a number of tracks but hopes to take his career further. He is also willing to get dirty to fund his dream.

The young rapper has big dreams and is willing to work hard to achieve them. Photo credit: supplied/Blavck Bruce Wayneh II

Bruce, who goes by the handle Blavck Bruce Wayneh II on Facebook, has launched a bin cleaning business to raise money.

He hopes to earn enough to buy some studio time, shoot a music video and perform some interviews. He told Briefly News what his aims are.

"I'm raising funds to get studio time. I wanna save money for music video shooting and interviews"

He has seen growth as his tracks have been listened to over 4 000 times in the last 22 days.

His tracks are available on Audiomack to listen to and they are quite good. He has a bright future ahead of him if he can secure his dream.

Journey into music

He spoke to Briefly News and explained that his journey into the world of music started at the age of 14 when he got introduced to rap music in high school.

As an avid soccer player, he made the tough choice to focus on his music and has not looked back. His music career is starting to take off and he's already performed with two overseas artists, one of them a Nigerian.

Young rapper explains how he's helping to grow the industry at grassroots level

A rap artist who goes by the handle Blavck Bruce Wayneh II on Facebook is doing amazing things for young rappers in his community.

Every Sunday he sacrifices his time to host hip hop sessions that give young artists a space to showcase their skills.

