Young Rapper Explains How He's Helping to Grow the Industry at Grassroots Level

A rap artist who goes by the handle Blavck Bruce Wayneh II on Facebook is doing amazing things for young rappers in his community.

Every Sunday he sacrifices his time to host hip hop sessions that give young artists a space to showcase their skills.

Blavck Bruce Wayne is an aspiring rapper who is supporting young artists at a grassroots level. Photo credit: Supplied

Journey into music

He spoke to Briefly News and explained that his journey into the world of music started at the age of 14 when he got introduced to rap music in high school.

As an avid soccer player, he made the tough choice to focus on his music and has not looked back. His music career is starting to take off and he's already performed with two overseas artists, one of them a Nigerian.

He feels very strongly about growing the culture of hip hop at a grassroots level.

"Giving inspiration to every local artist, inspiring young people to start doing music and giving them a platform to showcase their talent."

His album is online and has already amassed quite a few downloads.

