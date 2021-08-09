A billionaire businessman in the United Kingdom, Reuben Singh, has a Rolls Royce for every turban colour he wears

The businessman of Indian origin, who has 17 Rolls Royce in his garage, became an internet sensation after photos of his matching turban and with the cars went viral

Singh is the chief executive officer of AllDayPA in the United Kingdom and he previously worked in an influential position in the British government

An Indian-origin businessman in the United Kingdom, Reuben Singh, is a Rolls Royce lover who has a matching one for every turban colour he wears.

The chief executive officer of AllDayPA in the UK owns 17 Rolls Royce cars, according to India Sonic on YouTube.

Reuben Singh has 17 Rolls Royce in his garage. Photo credit: @singhreuben

Source: UGC

Singh became a worldwide sensation after pictures of his matching turban and Rolls Royce cars went viral, CarToq reports.

Lighting up social media with his photos

Taking to his Instagram page, Briefly News gathers that Singh's love for Rolls Royces is indescribable as the billionaire businessman lit up his page with beautiful photos of his luxury cars.

In the photos, Singh posed in front of each Rolls Royce wearing a turban in the same colour as the vehicle.

Some of the Rolls Royce he owns include the Phantom VIII and the Cullinan. The colour of some of his Rolls Royce matches precious stones' colours.

