Cesc Fabregas has shared a touching story of the first day he met Argentine star Messi at the La Masia Academy

The former Chelsea and Arsenal midfielder explained that the Argentine was impressive in his first training

Fabregas is currently playing for French side Monaco while Lionel Messi is made a move to PSG

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Cesc Fabregas has delivered a touching tribute for Lionel Messi disclosing how he first met the Argentine footballer during their days at the La Masia Academy before they graduated and become world stars.

It is no longer a news that Lionel Messi has left Spanish giants Barcelona after 21 years even though many fans are still battling to come to terms about the latest development.

Lionel Messi actually wanted to remain at the Camp Nou and even agreed to take lower salary,but the Catalans were unable to register their legend for the coming League season.

Cesc Fabregas and Messi while in action for Barcelona. Photo by Denis Doyle

Source: UGC

And as things stand presently, Lionel Messi is expected to be on his way to French giants Paris Saint-Germain where he would be the highest-paid player in the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

According to the report on Sportbible and GOAL, Cesc Fabregas explained that Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer and someone he will continue to cherish.

Cesc Fabregas' reaction

"I will always remember the day you came to the dressing room at 13 years old and we were told an Argentine kid had come to try out," the former Chelsea midfielder tweeted in a thread.

"You sat down and never said a word. The coach told me to go in strong in a one-on-one exercise against you, you looked so small that I thought I'd take the ball off you in a second.

"Silly me, you left me on the floor and from there I knew you were something special."

Earlier, Briefly News had reported how Lionel Messi will wear another jersey after refusing to accept Neymar's No.10 shirt at Paris Saint-Germain.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner officially said goodbye to Barcelona in a press briefing held at Camp Nou.

The 34-year-old confirmed that he has discussions with PSG after he confirmed he was leaving Barca but nothing has been agreed upon.

Argentine captain is expected to sign a three-year deal with the Parisians after ending his 21-year romance with La Blaugrana.

Messi made his debut with the No.30 jersey in the 2005 season and when Ronaldinho left the Camp Nou to AC Milan in 2008 he inherited the famous No.10 shirt.

Source: Briefly.co.za