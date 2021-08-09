@adisaolashile, a creative young man on Twitter was able to take professional pictures using only his phone

The photos, apart from looking professional, appeared as though they were shot during a scene of a blockbuster movie

Many social media users have been sharing powerful reactions after seeing the pictures

A gentleman called Adisa Olashile, identified on Twitter with the handle @adisaolashile, is making waves on social media after sharing pictures that portray extreme creativity.

AdisaOlashile was able to take pictures that look like extracts from a blockbuster movie, using only his phone and a couple of inexpensive toys he bought from the market.

@adisaolashile mentioned in the caption of the pictures that he hopes the money is spent acquiring the toys was going to be worth the while in the end.

Man goes Viral After Sharing 'Blockbuster Movie' Shots he took with his Phone Credit: @adisaolashile

Source: UGC

See the pictures in the post below:

Reactions from amazed social media users

Thousands of netizens reacted to the post.

Briefly News has gathered a few interesting comments.

@icyflexy said:

You can make animated movies with this. Y not look into it. My humble opinion.

@EmekaAlfred2 indicated:

You mean you snapped these with a phone????......what type of phone are u using?

@dons_creation mentioned:

Hey nice one. I think you should learn how to use Lightroom and Photoshop you'd be really good

@ayodygeeidowu stated:

You should consider turning your work into NFTs.

