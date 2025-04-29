“Don’t Just Scroll, Build”: Jessica Nyarayi Tandy on Why Tech Needs More Girls

On Thursday, 24 April 2025, the world celebrated Girls in ICT Day to raise awareness about and celebrate women and girls in ICT

Less than 3% of female students in higher education choose to pursue ICT (Information and Communication Technology) courses

Briefly News spoke to Jessica Nyarayi Tandy, a woman working in tech and the director of Bizmod Consulting, to ask how we can ensure that girls are not only included in the digital future but are also leading it

On 24 April, the world celebrated Girls in ICT Day. This day does not only aim to raise awareness but also celebrate women in Information and Communication Technology across the world. In an interview with Jessica Nyarayi Tandy, a director at Bizmod Consulting, she shared how Girls in ICT Day is deeply personal to her.

Jessica Nyarayi Tandy, a woman in tech and director at Bizmod Consulting, shared some tips with young women who want to enter the world of ICT. Images: Supplied

Source: Original

Meet Jessica Nyarayi Tandy

Born and raised in Soweto, a township often overlooked in the tech economy, Jessica didn’t grow up with access to tech labs or elite schooling. She credits her curiosity, boldness and sense of community as the driving forces that led her to where she is today.

For Jessica, Girls in ICT Day is a moment to emphasise that while talent exists everywhere, opportunity does not. She believes it challenges us to create inclusive ecosystems that don't simply celebrate girls for a day but equip them for a lifetime. According to her, the goal is to ensure no girl is excluded from the digital revolution due to her postal code.

Looking at the gender gap in ICT

Jessica explained that the issue isn't about performance; it's structural and cultural. While more girls pass matric than boys, the pipeline into ICT careers remains limited. This is due to a mix of factors, including limited exposure, outdated gender norms and a lack of localised role models.

Ironically, girls are the highest users of social media platforms in South Africa. According to a 2023 GSMA report, adolescent girls spend up to three hours daily online, often engaging with technology in a passive manner. But, as Jessica highlights, the narrative needs to change:

“Don’t just scroll, build. Don’t just consume, create,” she said.

She believes that if girls are encouraged to shift from being mere users to creators, they will start shaping the platforms, tools and algorithms that influence society. Her view is that their natural understanding of human behavior positions them as ideal candidates to build technology that has a real impact.

Move beyond coding

Jessica believes that the real shortage in tech is not coding skills, but empathy.

"Technology without context is just noise. True innovation comes from understanding people's needs and designing responsibly," she said.

She points out that girls are naturally intuitive collaborators, problem-solvers and community-minded innovators. According to her, it's crucial to teach girls not just how to code, but why it matters.

Jessica Nyarayi Tandy believes that the real shortage in tech is not coding skills, but empathy. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Advice to young women

She encourages young girls to start where they are, reminding them that they don’t need to have it all figured out to begin their journey in tech.

“Just follow your curiosity. That’s how I began—by asking questions, exploring freely, and not being afraid to be the only one in the room," she explained.

For Jessica, the tech world isn’t just for coders—it needs thinkers, dreamers, builders and leaders. Her message is clear:

“You already belong here. Let no one convince you otherwise," she concluded.

Teacher gives modelling lessons for female pupils

A young teacher made a heartwarming impact by giving her students modelling lessons at school. In a TikTok video, the learners can be seen wearing high heels while the teacher confidently guides them how to walk.

The clip won over many social media users, with commenters praising her efforts and some even wishing they could join the fun.

Source: Briefly News