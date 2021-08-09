Lionel Messi expressed emotions during his farewell press conference at Spanish club Barcelona on Sunday, 8 August

The 34-year-old, in his remarks, stated that he was not ready to leave the club and that he thought he would continue

He took time to sign autographs for some of his supporters who mobbed him as he headed out of the Camp Nou

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Lionel Messi could not help but burst into tears during his parting press conference at Catalan club Barcelona on Sunday, August 8, GiveMeSport reports.

The Argentine will no longer play at the Spanish club according to a statement by the club last week with Messi subsequently confirming his exit over the weekend.

Lionel Messi burst into tears as he gave a parting press conference at the Catalan giants Barcelona on Sunday, 8 August. Image: Eric Alonso.

Source: Getty Images

He stated that he wanted to stay where he lived all his life and a contract between himself and the club had been agreed upon, only for La Liga to raise alarm over the club’s wage cap.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Consequently, Messi will no longer star at the Camp Nou as he has now been heavily linked with a move with French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Unable to come to terms with the news, devastated supporters have continued to throng Camp Nou in solidarity with the six-time Ballon d’Or winner, Fan Sided reports.

As he headed out of Camp Nou following the press conference, Messi was seen signing autographs on photos and shirts for fans.

He is still yet to come to terms that he would be leaving the club where he had featured for almost two decades, but still had time for fans.

As the 34-year-old drove out of the facility, he was mobbed by a number of fans who presented him with shirts and photos – and he, in turn, signed on them.

PSG supporters waiting for Messi at the airport

Per a recent Briefly News report, excitement has eclipsed the whole of Paris as quite a number of PSG supporters have thronged the airport to await the arrival of Messi.

They can be seen screaming Messi’s name while holding flares in scenes that look chaotic.

During his press conference on Sunday, August 8, Messi was asked about his next move and the possibility of joining PSG.

If he joins PSG, they will be able to field a front three of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi.

Barcelona may have found a way to assure their fans that they will be fine without Lionel Messi following their 3-0 victory over Juventus to lift the Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou over the weekend.

The day started on a gloomy note as they watched their legend Lionel Messi say his goodbyes after committing 21 years of his career to the club in a highly emotional atmosphere.

Then they proceeded to the pitch later in the day to battle their Serie A counterparts in a match that saw the hosts claim a convincing win in the absence of their inspirational captain.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za