PEP’s Steve Madden Sandal Dupes Leave SA Fashionistas Impressed, SA Reacts: "It’s cooking"
- PEP's latest footwear range has sparked a massive buzz among Mzansi shoppers, with social media users praising the affordable dupes that closely resemble high-end designer styles
- The shoes, which feature sleek designs and trendy neutral tones, have become a sought-after find, with many rushing to local PEP outlets to grab a pair
- Fashion lovers are raving about the style, comfort, and affordability of the shoes, calling them a game-changer for those who love fashion on a budget
Bathong! PEP is out here doing the most, and all the girls are covered as their latest range has sparked a massive buzz among Mzansi shoppers, with social media not stopping talking about them.
The affordable footwear dupes, which closely resemble the high-end designer’s popular styles, have taken the internet by storm, with many South Africans praising PEP for delivering luxury looks at budget-friendly prices.
In the viral image that was shared on X, Miss Pearl on 26 October 2025 showcased the latest PEP finds, which were sleek sandals featuring chic straps, and trendy neutral tones reminiscent of the Steve Madden brand. Shoppers couldn’t believe the resemblance and quickly rushed to local PEP outlets to grab pairs before they sold out.
The social media user Miss Pearl captioned her post saying:
"PEP said no girl will be left behind."
The excitement spread fast, with many calling the affordable dupes a game-changer for those who love fashion but prefer to keep costs low. Fashion lovers have praised the shoes for their style and comfort.
The viral discovery highlights how local retailers like PEP keep up with international trends and make fashionable items more accessible to everyday South Africans.
These Steve Madden sandal dupes have become one of the season’s most talked-about finds. Whether worn for a day out or a summer event, they’ve officially become Mzansi’s latest soft-life fashion essential, proving that you don’t need designer labels to look stylish.
SA reacts to PEP’s Steve Madden-inspired dupes
The online community flooded the comments section raving over the PEP’s Steve Madden dupes, saying:
The Gyal said:
"And we’ll rock them with pride."
Lebza added:
"I'm going to PEP tomorrow, will definitely check this out."
Elenkosi wrote:
"Mr Price is cooking too, I just know it."
Ayesha Sharon replied:
"Meeting everyone at their level."
Esme stated:
"No difference detected. Dankie for the plug & Pepstores South Africa."
Hope commented:
"One thing about PEP and Mr Price: they will hook you up."
Tlhabo ya Letsatsi expressed:
"Bought mine about a month ago. I wasn't aware I'm walking around with my R80 Steve Madden's from PEP, and I love them."
Take a look at the image below:
