The president of Tanzania, Samia Siiluhu Hassan, has spoken about the way people perceive the capacity of women to lead in the world

President Samia said Africa is leading by good examples in the number of female presidents the continent has

The female president added that the best way to keep doubters quiet is by implementing good programmes that will better the lives of many

President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania has said that she never imagined being a president, adding that some people do not believe women can lead in her country.

In a BBC interview, President Samia said that when they called her in 2020 to contest for the presidency, she told them she was not interested.

President Samia said she never wanted to be in power. Photo source: Luke Dray, STR

Source: Getty Images

Leading is easier with coordinated government

On how difficult it could be to rule, the woman revealed that when a government is properly structured, it is easier to lead.

She said:

“I am trying to build a coordinated government so that it can work for the work and for the development of the country.”

She stated that the belief that women cannot rule is not only peculiar to Africa as she referenced the contention that surrounded Hilary Clinton contesting against Donald Trump many years ago.

President Samia said she is really happy that Africa has shown the way as they have female presidents in some countries like Liberia and Tanzania.

The best way to prove them wrong

She confidently added:

“Yeah there are people who don’t believe women can be better presidents, and we are here to show them.”

According to her, the best way to prove to those who do not rate female leaders well is to implement good programmes that benefit the people.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

dr.ositaa.onyekwere said:

"Congratulations Madam President! I like the interview. Do a good job for the people and your legacy will speak for itself."

truthbereal said:

"Wow, I could just sit and listen to her speak!"

antonia_keza said:

"This woman is extremely well composed and intelligent,it’s my first time hearing her speak and I can say I’m very very impressed."

