Things took an unexpected turn for two lovebirds who were on the way to their wedding ceremony

The couple's car broke down on a busy muddy road, forcing the groom into the water with his bride

The video has caused a huge stir on social media, with trying to attach reasons for the car having to break down on that special day

A couple's special day took a different dimension they may never forget for the rest of their lives.

In a short video shared on Instagram by @plan10seller, the lovebirds were on their way to their wedding occasion when their car developed problems and broke down.

The couple were forced into the mud by reason of their predicament

What's worse is that the car broke down on a busy muddy road. The situation forced the groom into the muddy waters, messing up his suit as he tried to salvage the situation.

The groom, perhaps unsure of fixing it anytime soon, carried his bride out of the car's back seat in a bid to get her onto another vehicle.

It was at this point the lady's wedding gown got messed up as the flowing dress was dipped in the muddy waters.

It was observed that a passerby who witnessed the incident tried to assist the couple in finding their way.

Mixed reactions trail the video

@vjoofficial said:

"Avalon, I no just like this car, I know any car can spoil at anytime but I don't like this bros."

@itz_raymaly commented:

"Na this kind business agbero dey like e go drop something before dem help am and they are always close to ever spot wey this kind thing dey happen."

@stariesteke remarked:

"U better not comment talking about some superstition sh*it here. It happenss. Nobi juju."

@domingo_loso stated:

"Kai, I know how it feels. I have been in this situation before, as i was going for an occasion."

Couple storm wedding in 'limousine' made of plastic barrels

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a couple had stormed their wedding venue in a 'limousine' made of plastic barrels.

In a video shared on Instagram by @lindaIkejiblog, their carriage seemed to excite guests and well-wishers as they cheered them.

The video has generated mixed opinions among Nigerians. While many hailed their uniqueness, others simply loved it as they found it creative.

