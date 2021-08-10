A woman attracted massive attention on the popular video-sharing social networking service TikTok after she shared an adorable video

The clip shows off her Irish triplets, each child born 10 and a half months after the other.

The upload was liked close to 320 000 times, garnered a massive 4 446 comments and was shared nearly 12 000 times in less than one week

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

A mommy set social media alight recently when she shared a heartwarming video of her three children who were all born 10 and a half months apart.

The video posted on TikTok was widely shared and talked about among users of the popular video-sharing focused social networking service.

A mommy set social media alight recently when she shared a heartwarming video of her three children who were all born 10 and a half months apart. Image: @yaa.mothaax/ Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The user, chetaylove, uploaded three sets of video footage and mashed it into one depicting each birth. Descriptions of the delivery events appear during each frame as she guides TikTok users around each one of her children's birth.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"Imagine giving birth in January 2019 to just [one baby]. Get pregnant again and give birth in November 2019, then again in October 2020.

"And now you have Irish triplets all 10 and a half months apart. And best believe I tied my tubes. Don’t judge, it’s my story," the video descriptions and caption read.

According to popular belief, when two children were born within 12 months of each other, people often referred to them as 'Irish twins'. In the case of three children born to the same mother within three years, they were then referred to as 'Irish triplets'.

So, although the siblings are close in age, they are not actually triplets. Regardless, TikTok users got the baby feels after seeing the video and took to flooding chetaylove's mentions with the most adorable comments.

The upload was liked close to 320 000 times, garnered a massive 4 446 comments and was shared nearly 12 000 times in less than one week.

Jesse wrote:

"Nobody can judge, those babies are cute and clearly loved. They're a blessing."

Amira Albert revealed:

"I don't have to imagine, I'm in your shoes. My first daughter was born on 22 October 2019, my second daughter was born 19 October 2020 and I'm prego now."

Allyiah shared:

"Oh baby, hell nah! But, wow, such a beautiful family."

Antazia Foreman added:

"I would love this, just not the pregnancy part."

Mzansi mommy shares beautiful pics of her adorable newborn triplets

In other adorable news, Briefly News reported previously that a proud local mom and her triplet babies have managed to creep into the hearts of thousands of South Africans.

Beulah Mashaba recently took to the popular Facebook group #ImStaying to show off the precious little ones.

In the heartwarming post, which included different pictures of the triplets, Mashaba explained how the little ones were the reason why she has decided to stay in SA.

"Morning beautiful stayers, meet my triplets, they are the reason why I am staying," she wrote.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za