Lady Celebrates Success Online: "I Keep Thinking I’m Dreaming", Mzansi Inspired

A South African woman is sending out the inspiration on social media after she took to Twitter to announce the successful completion of one of the biggest campaigns of her career.

Twitter user, @Kgudie_, took to the microblogging and social networking platform to share the news of her milestone with her followers.

In a short thread, she wrote:

"I successfully managed one of the biggest campaigns in my career and, man, I keep thinking I’m dreaming because everything went so well.

"I had the best team on my side and I am super grateful for being given an opportunity again to get it right!

"The funny thing is that two to three years ago, I lost this campaign in a weird way but, man, when it came back to me? And having a say in it!? Planning and actually executing it? Man, I’m grateful, bro."

Social media users react with aplomb, share congratulatory messages

Needless to say, Mzansi was feeling inspired by the tweet, which attracted nearly 900 comments and more than 100 retweets.

Briefly News took a look at some of the remarks, many of which oozed with inspiration.

@thendo_limbo wrote:

"You're a great campaign manager, I'm truly grateful to be part of your team."

@Thula_Mnisi added:

"First time doing a campaign, ever. Working for you was just amazing! Congratulations."

@Lily_Dlamini said:

"You work so hard, mama. You deserve all the wins coming your way. So proud of you. To many more!"

@Boipelo_NM relayed:

"Can't wait to be part of your team one day."

@Kamogelo_MN mentioned:

"Congratulations, man.You're doing great!"

@Obiiey_ put forward:

"You're doing so well. I can't wait to work with you."

From zero to hero: Woman documents her amazing success story

In other inspiring news, Briefly News reported previously that a woman lit the fire of inspiration on social media by sharing her awe-inspiring story of starting from humble beginnings to making a thriving success out of herself.

Agu Nwanyi detailed how, in 2015, she cut a living as a cleaner during a period of huge uncertainties.

Fast forward a few years and Nwanyi, who still works as a cleaner, although much 'bigger' than the one before, said she is the most content she could ever be and is enjoying the path of life that she finds herself on.

In a Twitter thread, she revealed:

"The picture on the right was [taken] in 2015. I was a cleaner. I just wanted to survive because it was just me. I wasn't sure of what I will be or become back then because I wasn't a graduate.

"I didn't have anyone to send me back to school so I turned [into] a cleaner because that was what I could do perfectly. Today, I'm still a cleaner but, this time, I'm a big cleaner.

"Well, I'm not a graduate yet but I'm a student now who will graduate soon. It is only death that can really stop us from making something good out of our lives; just keep the faith and hope alive, you will get there."

