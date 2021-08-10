SASSA grant 2021: How to apply for Social Relief of Distress grant

SASSA grant packages came in handy when the pandemic ravaged the South African economy. As the government sought more stable strategies to bounce back, the grants were a genius way to cushion vulnerable citizens. So, read on for more details about SASSA grant 2021 and how to apply for the social relief distress grant.

On Friday, 6th August 2021, Lindiwe Zulu, the Social Development Minister, announced the reinstitution of the Social Relief of Distress grant. The package was introduced during the lockdown in 2020. It aimed to cushion millions of South Africans who had lost their livelihoods due to COVID-19.

SASSA grant 2021

In 2020, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared COVID-19 the National State of Disaster. In this regard, he introduced the Social Relief of Distress Grant (SRD) worth R350 per month. For six months, unemployed individuals and did not have any source of income or grants received R350.

How to apply for R350 grant

The Social Relief of Distress grant amount was R350. The R350 grant went a long way in supporting vulnerable families. As a result, when the Social Development Minister announced its revival, thousands of South Africans were interested in knowing more about the application process.

However, before delving into details on how to apply for SASSA unemployment grant, it is essential to rule out the criteria for qualification for the package.

The Social Relief of Distress grant is a temporary provision for anyone in dire material need and unable to meet their families' basic needs. You will qualify for the R350 grant if,

You do not qualify for any of the government grants and are in a desperate situation.

You need financial aid as you wait for the children's grant to be processed.

You are unable to work for less than six months because you are medically unfit.

You are unable to receive maintenance from the other parent of your child or children.

A disaster like a fire has occurred.

You have been affected by a disaster.

The breadwinner of your family passed on.

The breadwinner of your family has been sent to prison for less than six months.

Social relief grant application

There are three 350 SASSA grant application channels. You could apply through Whatsapp, on the SASSA chatbox, or the SRD website. The process is straightforward if you meet the criteria of persons who qualify to apply.

Application via Whatsapp

Application via Whatsapp is one of the most uncomplicated Social Relief of Distress grant online application channels. It is as simple as sending a message to 082 046 8553. The chat will prompt you to send your details. It will also provide you with an OTP number, a reference number, and a website link to redirect you to the SASSA application forms 2021.

Upon clicking the link, you will need to insert the OTP number and click on the verify option. You will need to provide your surname and identification number. You should countercheck the details to ensure they are correct before agreeing to the terms and conditions.

Application via SRD website

Application via the website is equally simple. It is as easy as opening your internet browser and searching https://srd.sassa.gov.za. The site will require you to capture your ID number and phone number and select the send SMS option.

You will receive a 6-digit OTP number, which you will enter on the dialogue box on the website, then click verify pin. The final step will be to select the agree to terms and conditions option.

Application via the SASSA website

To apply via the SASSA website, you will need to open your internet browser and search for www.sassa.gov.za. On the website, you will click on the SRD R350 Grant assistance chatbox. The option will require you to provide your ID number and mobile number.

You will need to select the 'I want to apply for SRD R350 grant' option through the chatbox. The chatbox will provide a link to the SRD website. With the link, you should follow the application via SRD website steps to apply.

Social Relief of Distress grant in South Africa payment

After agreeing to the terms and conditions, you will need to provide your official name as is in your identification documents. You will also need to provide details like your gender and address. On the banking details or payment options, if you are a new applicant, you should,

Provide your account number.

Provide your branch name.

Provide details of your account type.

Agree to the terms and conditions.

If you do not have a personal bank account, choose the 'Cash Send' option and agree to the terms and conditions before submitting your application.

If you are an existing client, confirm the current banking details and update them if need be. Agree to the terms and conditions and click submit.

If you are an existing client with the 'cash send' option and would like to add your bank details, update them by clicking the bank option and feeding the details of your bank. After updating the details, you will receive an SMS to confirm the successful update of your banking details.

It is essential to ensure that the payment details are the same as those of the applicant to ensure the payment goes to the right person.

Social relief grant status check

If you wish to conduct a Social Relief of Distress status check, visit the SRD website and click the Application Status tab. Alternatively, you could send a message on Whatsapp to 082 046 8553. You could also call the toll-free call centre on 0800 60 10 11.

If your application is unsuccessful, you have the right to request reconsideration within 30 days of receiving the reason why your application was declined. You must request reconsideration for every month that your application was rejected.

To apply for reconsideration, visit the SRD website and click on the application for reconsideration option. For any SASSA grant enquiries related to reconsideration, contact the toll-free call centre on 0800 60 10 11.

Social Relief of Distress grant latest news

The reinstitution of the Social Relief of Distress grant revealed the need for food parcels in the country. Applicants have experienced technical difficulties ever since the reinstitution of the package on 6th August 2021. SASSA claims that excessive web traffic slowed down the process.

Therefore, the body has suggested that applicants submit their applications through Facebook messenger and the govchat app. SASSA reminded netizens that they still have until the end of August 2021 to apply for the package. Successful applicants will receive the COVID relief fund monthly until March 2021.

These details of the R350 SASSA grant application process provide all the information on the stimulus package. The government advises individuals in vulnerable situations to apply.

