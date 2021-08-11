Transfer Rumours: Orlando Pirates Looking to Sign Striker and Amazulu Still Busy

The transfer window is about to close at the end of the month and PSL clubs are still looking to sign some new players. Briefly News takes a look at the latest transfer rumours in South African football and likely moves before the end of the window.

The rumour mill is really going as the 2021/22 season is about to start. A few big clubs have done business but others are still looking to strengthen. It would make sense for clubs to try and make crucial signings now to avoid 'panic buying' towards the end of the transfer window.

Orlando Pirates set their sights on Kwame Peprah

Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah is expected to join Orlando Pirates. Peprah presently plays for King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League.

After letting DR Congo international Jean-Marc Makusu return to his parent club without exercising their option to buy, the Orlando Pirates have freed up a foreign player space, according to The South African.

The transfer window is coming to a close at the end of the month and clubs are still doing business. Image: @Footyforumgh, @KaizerChiefs

Amazulu are gunning for former Kaizer Chiefs player

Amazulu are rumoured to be close to recruiting a second player who was just released by Kaizer Chiefs to join Philani Zulu at the Durban-based club. According to Soccer Laduma, Kgotso Moleko will also join Amazulu ahead of the commencement of the 2021/22 season this weekend.

Tebogo Langerman joins Swallows FC after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns

Briefly News previously reported that Tebogo Langerman, a veteran wingback who previously played for Mamelodi Sundowns, has joined Swallows FC.

Langerman has signed a one-year contract with Swallows, with the option to extend it for another year, according to the Dobsonville-based club. Swallows used social media to introduce the 35-year-old defender, who has been playing in the Premier Soccer League since 2009.

According to reports, Langerman, 35, demanded guarantees from the Downs technical team that his game time would improve in the forthcoming season, but it's believed he didn't get any after those meetings, according to SoccerLaduma.

The South African reports that Langerman's addition has surely given the Swallows, who finished in the top eight last season, more experience.

