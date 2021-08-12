Healing Prayer Preparations for Former President Jacob Zuma at Nkandla

Former President Jacob Zuma's supporters plan to gather outside his home in Nkandla to pray for his health

Zuma is said to be in need of medical treatment that will take at least six months to restore his health

His supporters also said that they are praying that the former president will soon be released from prison

NKANDLA - Reports state that a tent has been pitched at former President Jacob Zuma's homestead in Nkandla as preparations for a prayer meeting for his health are underway.

This comes after Zuma's health was put in the spotlight by his legal team who stated that Zuma suffered a massive injury last year and as result, it would take doctors at least six months to treat him and restore his health.

Supporters of former President Jacob Zuma will gather outside his home at Nkandla to pray for his health. Image: Christopher Furlong

Source: Getty Images

Zuma also failed to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday for his arms deal corruption trial because he is currently in hospital. According to TimesLIVE, Zuma's undisclosed injury has gone untreated for as long as it did because of his numerous court appearances and his imprisonment.

Zuma's supporters to host a prayer gathering

Zuma's supporters have been loyal to the former president and have decided to gather outside his home to pray for his health. According to IOL, his supporters have stated that only 100 people will be at the gathering under Covid-19 Lockdown regulations.

His supporters will also be praying that Zuma will be released from prison.

“We will be praying that since Zuma is not well and in an undesirable place (prison), he gets well and hopefully, he gets released,” ANC's Thoko Cebekhulu said.

Jacob Zuma to be examined by state medical doctor after trial postponement

Briefly News previously reported that the High Court in Pietermaritzburg has issued an order to allow the State permission to appoint a medical expert to run examinations on former President Jacob Zuma.

Zuma is reportedly being treated for a medical condition in a military hospital while he serves his 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court at Estcourt Correctional Centre.

Earlier, Zuma’s fraud and corruption trial was postponed to 9 and 10 September with the presiding officer, Judge Piet Koen, granting an application by the State to have its own medical expert conduct an examination.

Zuma's medical condition comes into focus

According to SABC News, Wim Trengrove, who is the State Prosecutor Advocate, told the court that the letter presented to the court by Zuma’s doctor does little to give perspective into the embattled ex-president's current medical condition.

