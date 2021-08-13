Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie recently celebrated her final days as a 'Miss' with her closest friends

Sharing some pictures from her intimate bachelorette's party, which had been kept on the DL, Liesl showed off her bride-to-be glow

Fans cannot get enough of Liesl’s infectious energy and they truly cannot wait to see her walk down the aisle

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie is about to walk down the aisle so she celebrated her last days as a 'Miss' with her closest friends.

Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie is about to change her title from Miss to Mrs and she celebrated her last days of Miss with close friends. Image: @liesllaurie.

Source: Instagram

Keeping things small and intimate, Liesl and her closest friends got together to send her off. Taking to social media with some pictures from her bachelorette's party, Liesl showed off her lush ‘Liesl’s Batchelorette’ white silk PJs.

While these things can sometimes get wild, it looks like Liesl and her friends kept it chilled with PJs, balloons and princess crowns.

Liesl posted:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Seeing Liesl’s picture posts, fans could not help but think what an incredibly beautiful bride she is going to be. People just cannot wait to see the wedding pictures.

@ms_cyber is living for Liesl as a bride:

“You are going to be the prettiest bride Lala ”

@eleighsa just loves Liesl’s energy:

“I love this for you. You are positively glowing ❤️”

@_raye_estelle_ offered bridesmaid services:

“You're beautiful, isssa tooo muchhhh!!!! ❤️ Can I be your bridesmaid ?”

@iam_puseletsom is beyond excited for Lisel and Musa:

“A beautiful bride, Mrs Mthombeni.”

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie tie up lobola: Mr and Mrs here they come

Dr Musa Mthombeni and former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie are one step closer to getting hitched, reported Briefly News. Word has it that Musa paid lobola for Liesl and the two cannot wait to say "I do”.

Taking to social media with some beautiful pictures of him and his stunning bride-to-be, Musa made it known that he bought the best cows to pay for Lisel’s hand.

Musa posted:

“11 months ago, I asked the love of my life to be my girlfriend… today she’s my wife. Your cows were well fed.”

Claiming his woman, Musa posted a picture of Liesl with the caption, “Mam’Mthombeni.”

These two make the most beautiful couple and fans are just over the moon for them. The big day is approaching and we are sure it is going to be magical.

Source: Briefly.co.za