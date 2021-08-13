David Luiz Aims Subtle Dig at Former Club Arsenal Months After Exit

David Luiz left Arsenal in May after his contract ran out

He is currently training in Brazil and is yet to find a new club

In a recent interview, he opened up on his reasons to leave the Emirates

The 34-year old admitted Arsenal was a ‘long term project’ whilst he wanted to win titles immediately

Former Chelsea and Arsenal star David recently aimed a cheeky dig at his former club Arsenal as he reflected on his time at the Premier League.

Luiz, as Briefly News reported, left Arsenal by mutual consent in May after the expiry of his contract.

The 34-year old is currently without a club and is training in his native Brazil, where Sportsmail caught up with him for what was an interesting interview.

He talked about a lot of things, including his decision to leave the Gunners.

According to Luiz, part of the reason he left the North London club was because he was looking to win titles and other silverware immediately.

“Both of us decided to split,” he said as per Daily Mail.

“I came for two years and the aim was to win something, which I did (the FA Cup and Community Shield),”

“Now, I think the club has a different project for the long term. They have different ideas. My idea is to win, win, win as soon as possible,” he went on.

Luiz is yet to find a new club since leaving Arsenal in May.

He was heavily linked with a move to Turkish side Adana Demirspor but that move is yet to materialize.

From the photos he shares on social media, David Luiz is in great shape and is certainly ready for more football action.

He mostly trains on his own, with the help of passionate football friends either at the beach or in the gym.

Arsenal and being a long-term project

In terms of regaining their past glory, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has in the past admitted it might take some time before The Gunners were genuine title challengers.

“That [will] take a few windows at least to do that," the ex-midfielder told Sky Sports in November 2020 when asked how far away Arsenal are from challenging for the Premier League title.

Arsenal without Partey for Premier League opener

Arsenal kick off their Premier League campaign with a tricky fixture against newly-promoted Brentford on Friday, August 13, and Mikel Arteta will have to cope without several key players.

Thomas Partey is a definite absentee from the game as he sustained an ankle injury in pre-season while Gabriel Magalhaes is a doubt after getting a knock during the Olympics.

