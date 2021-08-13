Two young people entertained guests at a wedding ceremony with cool moves and their video went viral

The man's dance moves got much attention such that one of the wedding guests sprayed him some money

Out of many who reacted to the video were those who believed that the lady would have outperformed him if not for her long dress

A man in a suit at a wedding ceremony has given out so much vibe as he turned the dance floor 'upside down' without a care in the world.

In a video shot by @maxwelljennings, the man showed off some cool moves. A bridesmaid joined him and became his dance partner.

Dancers wowed people during a wedding. image: @Maxwelljennings/Instagram

They both danced well

The man took the lady for a spin as they both created an amazing synergy. Guests who gathered around them cheered the dancers on. At a point in the video, the two became choreographers as they showed off zanku and focus dance moves.

The man danced so much that someone came from the crowd and throw a handful of dollar bills at him.

Watch the clip below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 14, 000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

@pureafricana said:

"I believe if it wasn’t for the length of her dress she would’ve went off like he did lol."

@odell_mialee said:

"They understood the assignment."

@brafiifigh said:

"Bro was smoooooth with it. Sis did her bit too."

@djnayah said:

"Thank God his pants didn’t rip because Lord knows me I can’t try those moved and dress clothes lol."

@robdadonn_ said:

"That’s my sister & manager."

@sweeteasanaaa said:

"This is the type of energy everyone wants to see!"

