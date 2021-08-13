Family of Dead Prison Warden Are Looking for Answers About Her Murder

The family of a prison warden who was murdered at her place of work on Tuesday night say that they want answers

Eunice Moloko was found dead in the Covid-19 isolation wing of the Leeuwkop prison facility in Johannesburg

According to a family member, Moloko's husband began the search for her at 7pm after she could not be accounted for

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - The family of 50-year-old prison warden Eunice Moloko who died Tuesday evening at Leeuwkop Prison facility in Johannesburg has been left reeling about the loss.

News24 reports that Moloko was found on the floor in the Covid-19 isolation wing of the prison and her jacket covered in blood was found nearby. Moloko is said to have worked for the Department of Correctional Services for 23 years.

Prison warden Eunice Moloko's family are calling for answers on what happened to her on the day she died at Leeuwkop Prison facility in Johannesburg. Image: Giles Clarke

Source: Getty Images

Singabakho Nxumalo, Department of Correctional Services spokesperson, called Moloko's murder disturbing and sent condolences to the family. The family, however, want more than condolences as they still don't know what exactly happened to Moloko.

According to TimesLIVE, Eunice's brother-in-law George Moloko told the publication that Moloko was not attended to for 13 hours and that her husband Tebogo Moloko, who works in a different section of the facility, had to force his way into Unit A in search of Moloko.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“For 13 hours our sister was lying there helplessly until my brother came personally,” said George Moloko.

George stated that the search for Moloko started at around 7pm on Tuesday. They went from cell to cell looking for Moloko, whose cellphone is said to have been off at the time. Moloko's husband is said to have gained access to where she was found by going through a window.

George said that the family had several questions about what happened to Moloko, such as why she was stationed alone without apparent protection as well as why she did not get the opportunity to go to lunch on the day of her murder.

George also stated that it was unusual that Moloko's supervisors seemingly didn't check on her.

According to Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) spokesperson Richard Mamabolo, policies stipulate those female prison warders working in male facilities need to be checked on an hourly basis and be accompanied by a male officer.

The family is waiting on the autopsy report to find out what actually happened to her.

Dumisani Masilela: 5 Men found guilty, sentenced to life in prison

In other crime-related news, Briefly News previously reported that the five men who were arrested for the murder of Rhythm City actor Dumisani Masilela have been handed life sentences for their crime.

News24 reports that the men appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday to receive their sentences for the 2017 botched hijacking and murder of Simz Ngema's husband.

Bongani Masombuka, Sfundo Nkosi, Khumbuzo Mukhuba, Brian Makhubedu and Mashudu Malema will be spending the rest of their lives behind bars.

According to the publication, Judge Mokhine Mosopa said that he found no motivation to impose a sentence lighter than life imprisonment after the guilty verdict.

Source: Briefly.co.za