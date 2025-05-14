Kaizer Chiefs celebrated their Nedbank Cup and DStv Diski Challenge triumphs at the club's village in Naturena, with both trophies on display

Chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung, Jessica Motaung, and Kaizer Motaung Jr attended the event, while head coach Nasreddine Nabi was notably absent

Reports suggest this could be Nabi’s final season, with the coach reportedly giving Chiefs management one condition for staying—full support in the next transfer window

Kaizer Chiefs celebrated their recent Nedbank Cup victory alongside the DStv Diski Challenge title won by the reserve team. The event was held at the club's village in Naturena, where Chairman Dr Kaizer Motaung officially received the Nedbank Cup trophy. Players, technical staff, and other club personnel were present to mark the occasion, even as the 2024/25 season nears its conclusion.

Nasreddine Nabi's absence at the event raises eyebrows, as fans and media continue to question his future at Kaizer Chiefs. Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Twitter

Marketing and Commercial Director Jessica Motaung and Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr also attended the celebrations. Both trophies were on display as the club acknowledged the achievements of its senior and development teams.

Coach Nabi absent amid speculation about his future

Head coach Nasreddine Nabi was absent from the event, and his non-attendance did not go unnoticed by fans and media. While both Nabi and club management have publicly denied reports that he is set to leave at the end of the season, several media outlets continue to report that this will be Nabi’s final season at Chiefs.

Nabi has given Chiefs management one condition to consider staying at the club—he wants full support in the upcoming transfer window and clear backing for his technical vision. The club has not officially commented on these conditions.

Social media reactions mixed

The absence of the head coach sparked varied responses online. While some fans celebrated the club’s achievements, others questioned the coach’s future. @KhosiSoulFire

"Glad to see the Chairman leading the celebrations. He’s been through it all with the club."

@MissKhosi88

"Great to see both trophies at the village. Credit to the development team too."

@TacticalTebza

"Nabi not showing up isn’t a good sign. If he’s asking for support, the club must listen."

@Zulu4Chiefs

"Winning is good, but we need stability. If Nabi’s staying, give him what he needs."

@KC_GoldBlooded

"Well done to everyone at Chiefs. Let’s build on this and not lose momentum."

The celebrations marked a major highlight of the season for the club, but uncertainty around Nabi’s future remains a key issue as Chiefs prepare for the remainder of the campaign and the next one.

Rumors swirl around head coach Nasreddine Nabi's future at Kaizer Chiefs, with reports suggesting this could be his final season. Image: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Facebook

Kaizer Motaung Jr clears the air on Nabi’s future

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi’s future was under scrutiny, despite leading the club to a Nedbank Cup victory, ending a 10-year trophy drought.

Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr dismissed claims that Nabi would be leaving the club, confirming that the coach is contracted for another season. Motaung Jr stated that discussions about Nabi’s future would follow the standard review process at the end of the season.

