Haibo: Mzansi Peeps React to Hilarious Video of Mom Finding Kids Doing Makeup

A proud South African mother is still amazed at what her kids got up to and decided to share a video on social media

@KeaKhutsoane says she was wondering why her little ones were so quiet but discovered they were busy doing make-up

The boy and a girl are showing their nicely refreshed faces to their mother as she is busy filming them and the video is going viral

One South African mother was wondering why her kids were quiet in the house and she discovered what the reason was and shared a video. The Twitter account holder based in Tshwane, @KeaKhutsoane, was surprised to find her boy and girl busy using her makeup products.

She decided to snap a video clip of the two little souls busy and they were brave to show her their refreshed faces. The hilarious video clip is receiving all the funny reactions.

The proud mother wrote on Twitter:

“I was wondering why they were so quiet. #Defeated”

South Africans are thrilled by kids who used their Mom's make-up. Image: @KeaKhutsoane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@MasefelaE said:

“My three years old asked me to do her makeup yesterday. And I did.”

@Ms_LebouxM said:

“Please kick them out.”

@KeaKhutsonae said:

“It’s the little. Jordan is guilty by association.”

@Yolanda_Sayo said:

“Please teach me how to be this calm in situations like this.”

@TlalengMo said:

“Please forgive them, they didn't mean to.”

@IamThobani said:

“In this case, the mother takes over I have no kids.”

@NMNdhlovu said:

“I think the boy had more than the girl, parenting ne.”

@Rosy_Mudzanani said:

“Shattered because their makeup skills are better than mine.”

Source: Briefly.co.za