A man caused a huge stir in church as he proposed to the love of his life while a pastor was praying for her

In the adorable video, the unsuspecting lady was overwhelmed with surprise and fell to the floor while trying to confirm if it was for real

She then stood up, sobbed and fell again while the congregation encouraged and celebrated her with a resounding applause

A lady was treated to a lovely proposal surprise many people have adjudged one of the best so far.

Her man made the move (proposed) while a pastor prayed for her in a church.

The lady didn't see that coming hence her hysteric reaction Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by BI Phakathi

In the video shared on Facebook by BI Phakathi, the man sat at the front seat and watched keenly while the pastor prayed for the lady.

Sensing that the pastor rounded off the prayers, he quickly went on one knee holding forth the engagement ring.

The lady didn't see it coming

The unsuspecting lady made to return to her seat only to be faced with the proposal.

Overwhelmed with emotions, the lady went berserk and first fell to the floor.

She then stood up and waved to God in appreciation while sobbing softly.

As if trying to confirm if she wasn't seeing things, the lady went back and forth and let out a scream while the congregation applauded her in celebration.

She eventually received the ring and hugged her boyfriend.

Many people gush

Inyoni Enhle wrote:

"Congratulations to them, may God continue to bless our brothers and sisters who are looking for their partners too me Included, love is such a beautiful thing and very energising to those who lost hope."

Amber Nicole Hamilton said:

"Best wedding proposal ever. Congratulations to you both. Many blessings for a long happy marriage. Always remember with God as the head of your marriage it will last even through rough times."

Fackson Nyendwa commented:

"Right timing brotherman, you single matured and ready for marriage brethren i wish you to know that you are the very reason why that brother/sister is busy fasting and praying. Y can't you be the answer the Lord has prepared?"

Viwe Mtakwende recalled:

"Wow this is beautiful, reminds me of how my hubby proposed, he was preaching that day and to think I was not going to come to Church that day, but something said go to Church and to my surprise wow God is good."

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a man had proposed to his girlfriend on a private jet.

Source: Briefly.co.za