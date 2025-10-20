Kay Adams' relationship update: Is the sportscaster dating anyone?

American TV personality and sports commentator Kay Adams has cemented herself as a respected anchor through her appearances on the NFL-focused shows Good Morning Football and Up & Adams. Kay Adams' relationships remain under wraps due to her private approach, but she is single as of 2025.

Kay Adams at the 13th Annual NFL Honors in Las Vegas in February 2024, and at the 149th Kentucky Derby in Louisville in May 2023. Photo: Christopher Polk and Stephen J. Cohen (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Kay Adams first joined the broadcasting world when she hosted fantasy football shows at SiriusXM , and by 2014, Kay was a fantasy football expert for FanDuel .

, and by 2014, Kay was a fantasy football expert for . Fast-forward to 2025, and the sports broadcaster primarily hosts the daily NFL show Up & Adams on FanDuel TV and YouTube , and the Netflix Sports Club Podcast .

on and , . Kay's dating history remains a source of speculation for fans as she remains tight-lipped about her relationships, but she has been previously linked to footballers Daniel Jones and Danny Amendola.

Kay Adams does not seem to be dating anyone as of 2025, despite reports that she and Daniel Jones were romantically linked in late 2024.

Kay Adams' relationships remain out of the limelight, but she is not linked to anyone

According to multiple online sources, Kay Adams is single as of 2025 and she has never had a husband. Her most recent romantic link was to NFL player Daniel Jones, but she went on to deny the rumours and clarified that the two had only met a few times.

Kay was also linked to another former NFL football player, Danny Amendola. Unlike the rumours with Daniel, Kay never confirmed or denied their romantic status, and it remains undisclosed by both parties.

Kay Adams and Logan Paul at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 on June 22, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Kay was last rumoured to be dating NFL star Daniel Jones

Kay Adams and Daniel Jones were first linked in 2024 when they were spotted being what the public perceived as flirtatious during their playful engagements at the New York Giants' training camp. She was also spotted appearing flustered and joked that Daniel was 'her boyfriend' to another player.

However, she cleared the air while appearing as a guest on The 25/10 Show alongside former Philadelphia Eagles stars LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson, saying:

'I’m not dating Daniel Jones — breaking news — I’ve met him all of two times. I wish him the best, and I’m pretty sure he has a girlfriend.'

Danny Amendola and Kay have also been previously romantically linked

Danny was also rumoured to be Kay Adams' boyfriend in 2015 after they were captured together at the Super Bowl. Kay further added fuel to the speculation when she added a photo to Instagram with the hashtag '#80allday', which is Danny's jersey number.

The duo were also spotted at the 2015 ESPY Awards together, but never commented on their relationship status. In 2016, online rumours reported that Kay and Danny had 'broken up'.

Kay Adams at Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party in 2025, and Danny Amendola at SiriusXM on radio row at Super Bowl LIX in 2025. Photo: Christopher Polk and Cindy Ord (modified by author)

Kay has never been married but recently got scores of marriage proposals online

The sports commentator gave relationship advice to her followers during an Instagram Q&A via her stories in March 2025, and responded to someone asking how to 'move past a talking stage with a girl', saying:

'I know it’s daunting to put yourself in a position to get rejected, but it’s what you’re going to have to do. There’s no way to bubble wrap it and have some magic "oh no, you’re not going to get rejected", it might happen. But, if Fred Warner can have an All-Pro 17-game season with a broken ankle, you can deal with "Oh, I’m sorry, I don’t like you back"'.

Fans saw their opportunity to try their luck and took it, with one user saying:

'Hey Kay, I’d love to take you out in East Lansing, let me know when you’re in town!'

Another said:

'Kay Adams I have feelings for you and really want to see you, can I take you to dinner?.'

Frequently asked questions

Kay has been famously linked to NFL players, leading to speculation about her relationships with other football players she has previously interviewed. Online rumours of her and another footballer, DK Metcalf, are unfounded. Fans also wondered if she left NFL Network’s Good Morning Football with bad blood, but Kay has since confirmed she left for professional growth.

Kay Adams at the Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic (modified by author)

The sports commentator has interviewed NFL player DK Metcalf numerous times on her show, prominently on FanDuel TV, and has called him 'the NFL's best receiver'. This statement, along with other positive remarks on his plays, led some fans to speculate about their relationship status, but the duo have not been romantically linked.

What happened with Kay Adams?

Fans were quick to notice when Kay seemingly abruptly left the NFL Network in May 2022, leading to speculation on why she left and what the relationship was between her and the network. Kay left on her own volition and went on to launch her own daily show, Up & Adams, on FanDuel TV, with no bad blood between her and the network.

Why did Kay Adams quit GMFB?

Kay's exit from NFL Network’s Good Morning Football show caused a stir, as she hosted the show for six years. The New York Post quoted her discussing her exit from the show:

'I love NFL Network and NFL Media, but as far as opportunities there — we’re still trying. We’re still trying to get something done because I miss it. But I knew well into last year that I was going to leave Good Morning Football, and I didn’t have a job lined lined up.'

Of her plans at the time, Kay said:

'It wasn’t like I left for something — You know what it is? I’ll be totally honest with you, I felt like my work there was done. I thought, "Do I stay here? However many more years, in this job that I love, and is a grind? Or do I want to see what’s out there?"'

Kay Adams at the 14th Annual NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre in February 2025 and DK Metcalf in an NFL 2025 game in September 2025. Photo: Michael Loccisano and Jack Thomas (modified by author)

Conclusion

Although unconfirmed by Kay, all signs point to Kay Adams' relationship status as single in 2025. Some of her former rumoured relationships have more basis than others, such as her and Danny Amendola's, with documentation of the two spending time together. Others, such as her alleged relationship with Daniel Jones, have been confirmed by her to be false.

