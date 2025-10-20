Is The Love Hypothesis movie still happening? Plot, cast, and release date
The Love Hypothesis movie promises a thrilling blend of romance, science, and heartwarming drama. Fans eagerly anticipate the chemistry between Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman as they bring the roles of Olive Smith and Dr Adam Carlsen to life. With a talented team behind the adaptation, this film is set to captivate audiences worldwide.
A talented and experienced team of people working on adapting The Love Hypothesis, and I’m very excited for this next step in Olive and Adam’s story!
The Love Hypothesis' profile summary
Original book
The Love Hypothesis
Date of release
September 14, 2021
Director
Claire Scanlon
Writer
Ali Hazelwood, Sarah Rothschild
Stars
Lili Reinhart, Arty Froushan, and Tom Bateman
Country of origin
United States of America
Production companies
Amazon, MGM Studios, and MRC
Filming location
Montreal
Language
English
Exploring The Love Hypothesis movie: everything to know about the film
The Love Hypothesis movie is an adaptation of Ali Hazelwood's novel The Love Hypothesis. After 40 weeks of the book dominating The New York bestseller list, it was announced that it was being adapted into a movie.
Shortly after, MRC, an American film and television production company, announced that it was taking the reins to transform the book into a movie. In a statement, Elizabeth Cantillon, a producer and principal of Bisous Pictures, a romance label under MRC Film, announced the new partnership. She said,
Bisous Pictures is thrilled to be working with Ali to amplify her voice and bring this magical book to the screen.
The Love Hypothesis movie plot
The official release timeline for the movie has not been announced yet. However, the book from which it is adapted centres on Olive Smith, a third-year PhD candidate in biology. To convince her best friend, Anh, that she is in a serious relationship, Olive impulsively kisses the first man she sees, scientist Dr Adam Carlsen.
Surprisingly, Adam agrees to help her with the fake relationship, keeping the charade a secret. As their staged romance evolves, Olive's carefully calculated theories on love are challenged by real and unexpected feelings.
Where to watch The Love Hypothesis movie
As of October 2025, the movie is still in post-production and not yet available for viewing. It is likely to be available on streaming platforms such as Prime Video. The movie's official trailer is yet to be released.
Is The Love Hypothesis getting made into a movie?
The Love Hypothesis is being made into a movie. The film adaptation is currently in production, with filming having started in July 2025. The movie is produced by Amazon, MGM Studios, and MRC, directed by Claire Scanlon, and is based on Ali Hazelwood's bestselling novel.
Following the announcement, Ali Hazelwood, the author and executive producer, shared her excitement in a statement. She said,
Honestly, I still can’t believe this is happening? Elizabeth Cantillon, Claire Scanlon, and Lili Reinhart have all created, produced, or starred in works that I’m absolutely feral about, and I am beyond honored that they’re choosing to bring their talent to this project. Books and films are very different media, and I have complete trust in this brilliant team.
The Love Hypothesis filming location and release
Filming for The Love Hypothesis began in July 2025 in Montreal, Canada. The film is expected to be released sometime between mid- and late 2026.
The Love Hypothesis movie cast
The Love Hypothesis movie adaptation features a diverse and talented cast. Here is a look at some of the confirmed cast members and their respective roles:
Actor
Role
Lili Reinhart
Olive Smith
Tom Bateman
Dr. Adam Carlsen
Arty Froushan
Tom
Rachel Marsh
Anh
Jaboukie Young-White
Malcolm
Nicholas Duvernay
Jeremy
Aladeen Tawfeek
Dr. Fastuca
What is the age gap between Adam Carlsen and Olive?
There is an 8-year age gap between Adam and Olive in The Love Hypothesis movie. Adam Carlsen is 34 years old, while Olive Smith is 26.
A look at Ali Hazelwood'sHazelwood's books to movies
The Love Hypothesis is the first Ali Hazelwood novel to be adapted into a rom-com movie. Hazelwood has other best-selling books. These include:
- Love on the Brain (2022)
- Love, Theoretically (2023)
- Problematic Summer Romance (2025)
Trivia
- Ali Hazelwood's novel, The Love Hypothesis, was originally published online in 2018 as Head Over Feet, a Star Wars fan fiction, before being adapted into a standalone novel.
- The Love Hypothesis movie is mainly set at Stanford University, where Olive is a student and Adam is a faculty member.
- Berkley Books published the novel on September 14, 2021, and quickly became a bestseller thanks to its engaging blend of romance and science.
Final word
The Love Hypothesis movie is destined to enchant romance lovers with its smart, heartfelt story. Its unique mix of science and love offers fresh excitement in cinema.
