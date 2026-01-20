Happiness Ever After: Plot, cast, and why fans are loving it

Few South African films have resonated with audiences as strongly as the Happiness Ever After romantic film. It premiered on Netflix in November 2021 under the direction of Thabang Moleya. The film revisits the lives of its female protagonists as they navigate new relationship challenges years after the events of the first movie.

Happiness Ever After is the sequel to the 2016 box-office hit Happiness Is a Four-Letter Word , adapted from an award-winning novel.

, adapted from an award-winning novel. The story reconnects with the characters five years later as they confront new romances, grief, and toxic family dynamics.

The film has been praised for its high production value and its healthy, female-centered portrayal of love and friendship.

The plot of Happiness Ever After: New chapters, new challenges

Happiness Ever After picks up 60 months after the original film, introducing significant changes in the characters’ lives. Princess, played by Renate Stuurman, is now a mother to a four-year-old daughter and has built a stable life with her partner, Maxwell.

The unexpected return of her child’s biological father reopens old wounds and forces her to reassess her present relationship and unresolved emotions. The film’s romantic themes were further highlighted in an interview with the Sunday Times, where the cast was asked to imagine their dating profile bios. Responding, Renate Stuurman said:

I love to travel, and I would like someone who enjoys creative pursuits, whatever that is...and just because you are in that 9-to-5 box does not mean you are not creative, but I do want that creative energy.

The stellar cast of Happiness Ever After delivers strong performances

According to Afrocritik, most of the principal characters from the original film return in this sequel. Princess and Zaza continue to drive the narrative with the confidence and depth expected of seasoned performers. The absence of Nandi, one of the original trio, is acknowledged and explained within the story.

New characters such as Zimkhitha, Yonda, and Maxwell help extend the storyline established in Happiness Is a Four-Letter Word. The actors portraying these roles integrate seamlessly with the returning cast, adding fresh emotional layers without disrupting the continuity of the franchise.

Khanyi Mbau reprises her role as Zaza

Mbau returns as the formidable Zaza, delivering a nuanced portrayal of a woman balancing grief, resilience, and ambition. A leading figure in South African entertainment, Mbau is known for successful projects such as Meet the Khumalos.

According to Rotten Tomatoes, her performance adds depth to Zaza’s transformation into a widow fighting for her inheritance, skillfully capturing both emotional vulnerability and inner strength.

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi makes a memorable debut as Zimkhitha

Ben-Mazwi steps in as Zimkhitha, effectively replacing the absent Nandi. Her character is a heartbroken yet hopeful woman whose experiences reflect the frustrations of modern dating.

As noted by Leisure Byte, Zimkhitha is a yoga instructor who becomes close friends with Princess and Zaza. Serving as the narrator, she anchors the story with a voice that balances sincerity and subtle humor.

Recently relocated from Johannesburg, Nambitha Ben-Mazwi falls for Yonda, a man burdened by unresolved relationship trauma. While offering emotional support to her friends, she must also confront her own struggle with emotional uncertainty and commitment.

Renate Stuurman portrays a conflicted Princess

Stuurman delivers a compelling performance as Princess, whose emotional stability is shaken by the return of Leo, the former partner who abandoned her during pregnancy.

Her current partner, Maxwell, is a dependable and loving presence who treats her daughter as his own. Princess must ultimately choose between the security of present love and the lingering pull of past emotions.

Yonda is portrayed by Yonda Thomas

Actor Yonda Thomas, known for Seriously Single, plays Zimkhitha’s love interest. Though his role is brief, it is central to the film’s exploration of emotional unavailability.

According to Fandom, Yonda represents the modern man who appears ideal on paper but avoids commitment due to unresolved emotional wounds from a previous relationship.

Supporting cast members

Other notable cast members and their roles include:

Xolile Tshabalala as Fakazile, Zaza’s antagonistic sister-in-law and primary adversary.

Daniel Etim-Effiong as a patient and devoted man who loves Zaza and her child but must wait as her past resurfaces.

Richard Lukunku as Leo, the estranged father whose return disrupts the life he once abandoned.

Why Happiness Ever After has become a fan favourite

Audiences appreciate Happiness Ever After for its relatable portrayal of relationship struggles through diverse female perspectives. The film highlights sisterhood, personal growth, and career aspirations, offering a multifaceted view of modern womanhood.

The film’s appeal is reportedly further enhanced by strong cinematography, stylish costuming, and a contemporary yet relatable soundtrack.

Frequently asked questions

Is Happiness Ever After a sequel? What Kept Me Up noted that the film is a direct continuation of the 2016 movie Happiness Is a Four-Letter Word .

What Kept Me Up noted that the film is a direct continuation of the 2016 movie . What happens to Zaza in Happiness Ever After? Zaza’s husband passes away, leaving her a significant inheritance. While grieving, she must also defend her rights to the estate and care for her children amid family conflict.

Conclusion

Happiness Ever After resonates with viewers because it addresses contemporary themes of self-love, resilience, and emotional healing. While firmly rooted in the romance genre, the film stands out for its authentic celebration of female friendship and personal triumph.

