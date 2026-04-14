The Mandela Bay Theatre Complex celebrated 40 years since the establishment of the Barn Theatre, highlighting its role in preserving cultural memory and artistic heritage

A guided tour through New Brighton reflected on the deep historical and community-rooted significance of the space and its surrounding creative legacy

The institution’s future-focused programmes showed a commitment to supporting new voices while continuing to honour the past

Some spaces hold more than just walls and stages; they carry stories, memories, and identity. Over time, they become part of something bigger than their original purpose. And in moments like these, their true significance comes into focus. Anchored by a recent tour through New Brighton in Gqeberha, it reflects on the legacies of icons like Nomhle Nkonyeni, Zim Ngqawana and Feya Faku, while highlighting MBTC’s 2026/2027 programme.

A mural of Zonke Dikana and Feya Faku in New Brighton. Image: Mandela Bay Theatre

Source: UGC

The Mandela Bay Theatre Complex marked 40 years since the establishment of the Barn Theatre, positioning itself not just as a performance venue, but as a living archive of South African culture. The milestone was commemorated through a reflective tour in New Brighton, Gqeberha, exploring both its historical roots and future direction.

The tour, led by Zonela Maki, highlighted the theatre’s role in preserving cultural continuity. Rather than presenting it as a static institution, the experience framed the complex as a space that actively engages with history while remaining relevant in the present. Its significance becomes even more powerful when viewed against the backdrop of apartheid, where access to cultural spaces was restricted for many.

Moving through New Brighton, a township long associated with artistic and political expression, the tour connected the theatre to broader community narratives. The legacy of influential figures such as Nomhle Nkonyeni, Zim Ngqawana, and Feya Faku was revisited, reinforcing the idea that cultural memory lives within people and places, not just institutions.

Theatre milestone reflected culture, history, legacy

Beyond reflection, the theatre complex demonstrated a strong focus on the future through its 2026/2027 programme. Events such as the Mandela Bay Jazz Legacy Festival, Women in Arts Manyano Festival, Udaba Dance Festival, and Iphulo Drama Festival form part of a broader effort to create platforms for both emerging and established artists, ensuring the space continues to evolve with the industry.

Additional initiatives like the Music Excellence Acceleration Programme in the Eastern Cape and ongoing Imbadu dialogues further position the complex as more than just a venue. They highlight its role in shaping conversations, supporting development, and contributing to the wider creative economy, making its 40-year milestone a story not just of survival, but of continued relevance and growth.

School learners performing at theatre. Image: MandelaBayTheatreComplex

Source: UGC

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Source: Briefly News