A student at the University of Ghana, Bridget Ampong, has showered accolades on her mother, expressing appreciation for her mom's effort in offering her the best in life.

According to the final year student studying Speech Communication and Rhetoric at the University of Ghana, her mother has been the financial pillar behind her education since her father lost his sight.

Taking to her Twitter page to celebrate her mom, Bridget Ampong established that she will soon graduate from the prestigious African university thanks to her.

Celebrating her mother

''Mama, she's been more like a single mom ever since dad lost his sight when I was in class one. #bestmomsareinmakola I'll be a UG, Legon graduate soon. Oswald Princess KiDi,'' said Ampong.

She added:

''MAMA, white uniform aside, she made it possible for me.''

Bridget Ampong shared the message with a heartwarming video of her mother performing her usual routine at a market while offering her assistance. The video has garnered some comments since she posted it on social media.

Student earns top scores in school after moving to the UK, set to study economics and make Africa proud

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a Ghanaian student only identified as Kwesi has raised the flag of Ghana high after achieving excellent grades in his A-level examinations to Brampton Manor Academy in East London, UK.

Kwesi obtained A.A.A in the A-level examinations and is heading off to pursue Economics at the University of Warwick.

The brilliant Ghanaian teenager has been celebrated for his academic feat in a post by the prestigious school.

School celebrates Kwesi

In a post sighted on the Twitter page of Brampton Manor Academy, the school wrote:

''Kwesi achieved A*A*A and will be studying Economics at Warwick. Massive congrats Kwesi.''

Many social media users have commented congratulatory messages underneath the post.

@Paycottage commented:

''Congratulations Kwesi! Fantastic result! Good luck at Warwick University!''

Sharing his comment under the post, Dr Peter KITONYO said: '

"Congratulations Kwesi. May the Almighty God bless you and your studies in economics at Warwick.''

