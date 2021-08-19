Mzansi television and radio host Lasizwe Dambuza has promised to pay for a portrait sketched by a local guy and posted on social media

@PatMahlakule dropped a message on Twitter that he still has the portrait he drew of the famous personality, Lasizwe, and will now get paid for it

The Mzansi social media family is impressed by Lasizwe’s good gesture as he asked for the young artist’s details to pay him

South African television personality Lasizwe Dambuza has promised to pay for a portrait of him drawn by a brilliant artist. @PatMahlakule is also being praised for his superb workmanship and many South African art lovers also shared their thoughts.

The fine artist took to Twitter to say he still has the Lasizwe piece and he immediately responded to offer payment. Lasizwe captioned his post:

“This is amazing!!! I would like to pay for this artwork… Check your DMs.”

Lasizwe Dambuza is praised for offering an artist money for artwork. Image: @Lasizwe/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

@Xhanti Nofemele said:

“Wow, dankie Lasizwe for appreciating the talent yomfana.”

@NondumisoLuthu2 said:

“Syabonga sweerie sweerie, may God bless you abundantly.”

@Miss_PP_Phume said:

“Wow beautiful piece.”

Mjolo Pandemic Part 2: Lasizwe Dambuza shows off brand new man

In another story on this celeb, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe Dambuza has decided to give love another shot.

The media personality recently took to Instagram to show off a new man in a cosy photoshoot. This time, Lasizwe has opted to keep the guy’s face hidden. He posted the picture to his Instagram stories and nowhere else, making it impossible for fans to share their thoughts.

However, Briefly News gathered that he is playing it safe after the drama of his last relationship.

Cassper dishes out relationship advice to Lasizwe after Mr Smeg date

In other reports, Briefly News carried an article that after his very public date over the weekend.

The YouTube sensation nearly broke the internet when he went on a date with Michael Bucwa, aka Mr Smeg. Cassper warned Lasizwe that because he decided to make everything public, he should not be offended if things go south and people want to know all the details.

He tweeted:

“Lea bona lare includa? Ha le fetsa go hurtana mo tlabe re blella gore it's none of our business. (You want to include us? When he hurts you, you mustn't say it's none of our business.)"

