“I Cried Too”: BI Phakathi Blesses Man in a Wheelchair, Mzansi Sheds Tears

South Africans are crying with a wheelchair-bound man who was blessed by BI Phakathi by giving him money

Phakathi asked the man if he had food before giving many R100 notes and the man couldn’t contain his tears as he thanked the Good Samaritan

Mzansi social media users are reacting to the post and also say they felt their tears coming as they were happy for the old man

BI Phakathi recently met a man who is wheelchair-bound and blessed him, leading to teary eyes for the old man. He first asked his name and he replied saying he is Oupa.

He looked scared of BI Phakathi at first and even said, “You want to kill me.” He continued to say there were no cars stopping to give him some food or money as he sat next to the traffic lights or intersection.

The old guy told Phakathi he doesn't often eat and the rest is history. The generous man was touched and initially gave the old man R400, which led to tears, before giving him more money.

South Africans are praising BI Phakathi on social media. Image: BIPhakathi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Pitjeng_Mercy said:

“But he looks scared to even count it, you can tell by how he keeps looking on the sides, it’s like whenever he gets something people take it away from him. cause he can’t get up & run after them. May God protect him.”

@Viviano_esh said:

“And then I cried with him yhooo guys.”

@ZeGiftofLife said:

“Argh man. So pure! I hope the video gets posted a long time after they have gotten the money so that they don't get robbed. This is heartwarming. May God bless you abundantly.”

@StevesHuge said:

“You are the man I strive to be. Thank you for your humanity and kindness.”

@Official_Lungisa said:

“I'm so inspired. Once I receive my waves that are coming from the Grace Almighty I shall do what you inspire the world to do when they have so much but can't help the needy ones since they don't see value from them, Thanks for always sending grace to the needy ones and God Almighty bless you more man.”

@Pr.Iscilla said:

“Grace has a face. We love you my brother.”

@Amina.Mohin said:

“Just pray that Allah blesses you and your family you are a blessing indeed to many.”

@Oghale_Yadi said:

"The hope smiles you put on the faces of these people is priceless. God bless you, your children and their children even unto the 10th generation.”

