South African musician Chad Saaiman and his wife, Savannah, recently welcomed their twin daughters

The star shared on social media the arrival of their bundles of joy by posting adorable pictures

Many netizens wished the couple well, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Chad Saaiman announced the arrival of his babies. Image: @chadsaaiman

Source: Instagram

Social media is buzzing as the South African musician Chad Saaiman has shared some exciting news about the newest additions to his family, months after he revealed that he and his wife were expecting.

On Monday, 3 November 2025, the radio host finally announced the arrival of his twin daughters, Stevie and Sunny Saaiman, on his Instagram page. The star also revealed that they were born on Thursday, 30 October 2025.

Chad further shared adorable pictures of their bundles of joy and the memories they created in the labour room, and captioned them:

"30.10.25, 8:06 am Stevie Saaiman and 8:09 am Sunny Saaiman. What a beautiful morning and moment it was, from the second we entered the theatre, to when we connected our Bluetooth speaker to our curated playlist; the energy and spirit were special in the room.

"There was so much joy that it was almost tangible, the beauty of new life experienced first-hand as God had intended for us. The girls are healthy, and we are blessed 🙏. A big S/O to every member of the village, and special mention to our incredible ObGyn @dr_caylin_obgyn and her team. Welcome to the world, girls."

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Chad and his wife Savannah

Shortly after the star shared the exciting news about their twins on social media, many of their fans and followers flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Actor Thapelo Mokoena said:

"Congratulations Guys.❤️❤️ amazing Blessings."

melissamariamag wrote:

"May this journey be everything and more."

craigdavid congratulated the couple:

"Congratulations to you both. So amazing."

iamleanned responded:

"Summer, Stevie and Sunny, such gorgeous names for your girls. How Precious 😍 Congratulations guys! Welcome to the world Stevie and Sunny."

andrewsweat1000 replied:

"Congrats on the amazing news. You are now officially the only one in the fam without a 1st name beginning with S. But I’ll just call you @sweat_1000 Saaiman. Sending love to all the special Saaiman family."

SA reacted to Chad Saaiman's newborn twins. Image: @chadsaaiman

Source: Instagram

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly drop second baby gender hints

Meanwhile, Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly left their fans guessing about the gender of their second child after sharing a picture on social media. Briefly News previously reported that social media users were convinced Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly dropped hints about the gender of their second baby, with the former's latest maternity shoot pictures.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, 2 May 2025, the doting mother who has been keeping her fans updated on her beautiful pregnancy journey with lovely snaps and videos with her hubby and daughter, Afrika, shared pictures rocking a stunning blue gown designed by the talented Mzansi designer Tol Thema, while soaking up the sun in the beautiful Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News