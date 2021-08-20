Mzansi’s Top Athlete Glenrose Xaba Signs Partnership with Puma

South African top athlete Glenrose Xaba has teamed up with global sports giant Puma as she signed a long-term partnership

Xaba is delighted to have joined the Puma athletes family and shares her future plans as well as more on coach Caster Semenya

The multi-national champion also looks at the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Japan

Glenrose Xaba is the latest South African athlete to sign with global sports giant Puma. This came to the attention of Briefly News earlier this week.

Xaba and Puma have signed a partnership that will see the sports brand supplying the multiple national winner with technical running products including apparel, accessories and footwear to carry her through to the next Olympics.

Xaba is a multiple national champion with titles in 10km cross-country, 10km road running and 10 000m on the track as well as at the half-marathon distance. The Mzansi sprinter’s half-marathon personal best of 69:44 places her third on the all-time South African list.

Coached by one of Mzansi’s top performers, Caster Semenya, Xaba also shares her insights on their relationship. According to a press statement received by Briefly News, Xaba shares her thoughts on her progress during the recent Olympics in Tokyo.

Glenrose Xaba speaks about her progress in Japan and Caster Semenya’s influence

The young and talented athlete started the year with an injury and narrowly missed booking a flight to Asia. Xaba told SplashPR:

“I started my year with a serious injury so that made me shift my focus away from qualifying for the Olympics because I needed to focus on getting better and not forcing things. I will try to qualify for future Olympics.

“My coach Caster Semenya is a very great and serious person. Caster likes to work with athletes who work hard, are focused, and have a clear vision. Because she is someone who works hard and believes in her capabilities. On a personal note, I thank God that I got to meet these two people (Semenya and Violet Raseboya) when I first arrived in Pretoria as a 20-year-old.

"They have supported me financially and taught me how to become responsible, love and caring. They have become my family and show me love in good and bad times.

“As an athlete, they play a very important role by giving me encouragement to never give up on my talents. They support me with running equipment, transportation and even pay for my physiotherapy. Ensuring my life becomes less stressful so that I can keep my focus on the big picture, achieve my goals and make my dreams come true. I could write a book about all they have done for me.”

Speaking about participating in international events, the young sprinter says learning new cultures is what fascinates her. Having also clinched national championships in track or cross country, the stunning lady shares her future plans. She added:

“To experience different cultures and their love and respect for sports. I have learned that you can be successful through sport and become the person you want to be in your life. Another lesson is that sport can be painful, like when you get injured and are forced to stop. You also need to accept that you cannot win all the time so that you can continue to enjoy what you love doing.

“I will continue to compete in a variety of events. The 10km on track is for keeping my speed and rhythm, cross country for power and endurance. All of these will enable me to excel at half marathon distance. When I finally move to the marathon I will use the 10km and 21km runs only for speed and endurance.”

Mzansi reacts to sprinter Caster Semenya's cute photo of a lovely daughter

Remaining with athletics, Briefly News reported that South African athlete Caster Semenya has dropped a lovely picture with his beautiful daughter, Ora Semenya. The social media community is now congratulating the former Olympic champion.

Married to Violet Raseboya, the 800m sprint giant’s image has attracted positive reactions from her followers.

The two lovebirds recently celebrated their daughter’s second birthday.

