The church wedding pictures of an elderly couple have got people expressing happiness at their love

Micheal Mduka, the couple's son, said that it is his parent's dream come true as they wed in the church

Guests at the ceremony were captured practising strict social distancing as they witnessed the celebration of love

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A man, Micheal Maduka, on Saturday, August 21 took to Facebook to celebrate his parents, who had their wedding ceremony.

Micheal, who shared photos of the event done at a church, revealed that his 99-year-old dad took his 86-year-old partner to the altar.

Many people on social media praised them. Photo source: Micheal Maduka

Source: UGC

Old and still in love

The son appreciated God for the success of the ceremony as he said that the deed has finally been done. People took to his comment section to commend the old man for still loving his wife, even at an old age.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

See their son's Facebook post below:

The post has gathered over 180 comments and more than 300 likes at the time of writing this report.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Gift Emelle said:

"This is hilarious, I love this one, congratulations to mum and dad."

Princess Isabe said:

"Wow! A very big congratulations to the newest couple. More of God's blessings."

Shalom Peace said:

"Waoo congratulations Sir, l love this."

Simon Adriana said:

"Congratulations. Soar in good health."

Ruth Phillip said:

"Congrats to them... I tap into their love."

Parker Odochi said:

"Mummy, you are beautiful! @86 you look 20 years younger. Congratulations and more love and peace within your boarders in Jesus Christ's mighty Name."

Another old people found love

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that love happened again to 71-year-old Jeannette Sacquet in the most unlikely place. When she boarded the Queen Mary II luxury ship in January 2017, she never knew her life would change.

Ever since she became a single mother and divorced, the woman has been seeking fun through travelling around the world. She also spent her time socializing with friends at parties.

Jeannette had since abandoned the idea that she would ever find love again. Aboard the Queen Mary II ocean liner, she was having breakfast with a group of travellers when she met 68-year-old Scotsman Graham McFarlane.

Source: Briefly.co.za