The Limpopo Health Department is in discussions with the alcohol industry over several proposals to prevent unvaccinated people from purchasing liquor

The news caused a stir on social media, leaving some South Africans pledging to be creative if the ban is imposed

Meanwhile, the popular year-end student festival Rage announced last week that partygoers would have to be vaccinated to attend the event in December.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Some South Africans have pledged to be creative if the Limpopo Department of Health institutes a ban on the sale of booze on those choosing not to get vaccinated.

This is after Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba said the province is in discussions with the alcohol industry over several proposals that include preventing unvaccinated people from purchasing liquor.

The Limpopo Department of Health is contemplating instituting a ban on the sale of alcohol for those choosing not to get vaccinated. Image: Christof Koepsel/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Limpopo is the first province to consider imposing a ban on the sale of alcohol to this group. The bombshell has caused a massive frenzy online as alcohol-drinking South Africans rubbished the potential move.

Briefly News understands that the popular year-end student festival, Rage, announced last week that partygoers would have to be vaccinated to attend the event from 3 to 6 and 8 to 11 December this year.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

However, the consensus among users on Facebook was that unvaccinated people would have those that are, get their booze for them.

Briefly News went down the comments strip to extract to bring readers some of the most interesting, bizarre and creative reactions we could find.

Kabelo Robert declared:

"We will send the vaccinated ones to go buy for us."

Emblo At Snr echoed:

"No prob, we're gonna send those who have been vaccinated to go buy for us."

Allanico Lanico Rose noted:

"Our people in townships won't let us down, they will help us. They would also be stupid to support the government's decision after what the government did to them with the alcohol ban."

IamNature FamilyDont Matter stressed:

"They can go to hell with their vaccine and alcohol if this is how they're going to force us to get the jab."

Somotho Shetlane offered:

"I can promise the MEC that nothing can stop people from drinking...they will send those who are vaccinated to buy for them. It's simple as that."

Video of looters taking a nap after drinking stolen booze has SA stunned

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that a clip of a man lying drunk on the floor in the midst of the chaos of the looting that rocked Mzansi in July has left the masses needing answers.

The strange clip was first shared by @ECR_Newswatch on Twitter.

"Some looters have passed out after overly indulging in free stolen alcohol," they wrote.

Social media users were left absolutely awe-struck, leading them to react with their thoughts on the situation unravelling in the footage.

Source: Briefly.co.za